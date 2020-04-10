Food safety of coronaviruses: how to clean the grocery store

According to CDC, there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.

Given the continuing uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus, the natural response is the desire to protect ourselves in any way possible. For many, this meant washing products with dish soap, antibacterial wipes, disinfectant sprays and other household cleaners.

There is only one word I need to speak of these practices: no.

Because what we know for sure is that cleaning products are not intended for human consumption. Yes, there was a viral video of a doctor doing it – but he has since given up the practice.

In a story I wrote on how to wash fruits and vegetables, I concluded with a quote from a food scientist who suggested the practice, and unfortunately I left the opportunity to do the same. I apologize for not explicitly stating that you shouldn’t, so I’ve deleted this quote and the report now: experts say don’t use dish soap or other household cleaners to wash your products.

the FDA and USDA say that you should not wash the products with soap; a reading committee UC Davis publication explains that residues of antibacterial soap and dish detergent may remain on the product. Fruits and vegetables are porous and these microscopic pores can absorb residues that are not intended for human consumption.

Perhaps more compelling are the messages from companies and organizations that would benefit financially from increased sales of soap and products. in the safety data Dawn dishwasher detergents, it says: “Ingestion: May cause nausea, vomiting and / or diarrhea.”

Dr Max Teplitski, scientific director of the Produce Marketing Association, says: “Wash products only just before consumption. Do not spray with household chemicals, do not wash products with soap or bleach. »Bleach contains additives not permitted for food contact or human consumption. In addition, Teplitski notes that there are “a number of peer-reviewed studies” that consistently show “that there is no statistically significant difference in removing viral particles from product surfaces using running water and scrubbing compared to using food grade surfactants (detergents). “

Also, just because the question has come up for many readers: if it’s safe to wash my dishes with detergent, why isn’t that same detergent safe for lettuce and apples? The answer, to get right to the point, is that you don’t eat your plates, spoons and knives. In addition, they are made of non-porous materials which do not absorb the detergent as fresh food can.

If you are still worried about your products, respect what we know for sure: the germs on fruits and vegetables are killed when cooked. And I promise you that the cooked products are delicious. You can roast it in the oven or sauté it on the stove. Or try one of these 10 easy dishes – and you can find many more recipes on our site.