Florida Governor Wrongly Claims Coronavirus Killed No One Under 25

“This particular pandemic is a pandemic where, I don’t think nationally, there has been a single death under the age of 25. For some reason, it doesn’t seem to threaten, you know, children “DeSantis said at an educators’ meeting to discuss the distance. learning.

“And we lose in Florida between five and ten children a year for the flu. This one, for some reason, is much more dangerous if you are 65 and over than the flu, no doubt, if you are younger, it’s just had no impact. So that should be factored into the way we see it. “

“I think the data on this is 100% consistent,” he continued. “I haven’t seen any deviation from it.”

In reality, the CDC reports on its website that four people aged 15 to 24 and one person aged one to four died. CNN also reported the death of a newborn baby in Connecticut on April 1 and a baby in Illinois last month whose death is being studied as possibly caused by the virus.