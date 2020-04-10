Film critic Britney Spears springs up on the Dolittle flop

We film critics may have hated “Dolittle”, but Britney Spears doesn’t think it is “toxic” at all.

The singer “If U Seek Amy”, 38, sprung on the vilified family film – starring a check collector, Robert Downey Jr., as a British who attacks cheetahs – in an Instagram post, cementing Spears as one of our best minds against the tide.

While Sara Stewart of the Post correctly called “Dolittle” “an uneven hash of a movie”, Spears proclaims it “a must see !!!”, adding that “there seems to be a special tone in the whole movie that I find it difficult to find these days. “A particular tone, indeed.

She continued: “So if you are watching this movie and you are as in love as I am with his jackets and clothes… Don’t get lost like me. Just remember that he’s a man who can talk to animals and it’s brilliant. “Note:” Dr. Dolittle ”is a centenary story that has been adapted to the screen seven times.

Go steadily 15 percent on rotten tomatoes, this version is such a rotten tomato that no one will even buy it.

Still, even though she mysteriously enjoyed Downey Jr.’s big budget episode “Confessions: Animal Hoarding”, Spears’ new career as Pauline Kael is a quarantine of coronaviruses as succulent as ever. The insightful-tasting pop star said at the end of the post that she “can’t even count the number of movies I’ve watched so far in my forties.” Well, we need more movie reviews. Your readers demand it.

Give me more, Britney!