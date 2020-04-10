Federal government releases photos that Lori Loughlin used in a USC scam

Federal prosecutors have released the photos, which they say helped Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli scam their daughters at the University of Southern California.

The photos, which are part of new court documents filed Wednesday in connection with the FBI case and obtained by People, show Olivia Jade, now 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, with a blurred face, in training gear on ERG rowers.

On September 7, 2016, Giannulli, 56, sent a photo of Isabella of the scandal, William “Rick” Singer, according to prosecutors in court documents obtained by the media.

Giannulli sent the image after Singer told him, “It would probably help to get a photo with her on an ERG in training clothes like a real athlete,” according to prosecutors.

Giannulli replied, “Fantastic. Will get everything, “said the prosecutor.

After Isabella was accepted, prosecutors said that Giannulli had sent an email to his financial advisor: “Good news, my [older] the girl is [U]SC bad [news] is that I had to work the system, “according to People.

Less than a year later, on July 28, 2017, Giannulli sent photos of singer Olivia’s rowing, with Loughlin, 55, copied, prosecutors say.

Neither girl ever participated in rowing, authorities said.

In addition to the photos, Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes to guarantee the admission of their daughters.

The photos were released in response to Loughlin’s lawyers filing a motion to dismiss his criminal case based on the actress’ allegations, investigators intimidated Singer by lying, and then concealed evidence that would strengthen the allegations of innocence of parents.

Giannulli and Loughlin pleaded not guilty. They are expected to be tried in October.

Six other wealthy parents accused of having participated in the program will be tried alongside them. Six other parents are expected to be tried in January.