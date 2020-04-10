Federal Court Again Authorizes Certain Texas Abortions Despite Governor-Restricted Coronavirus Restrictions

Justice Lee Yeakel prevented the state from enforcing the order specifically “as a categorical ban on all abortions performed by the complainants” and specifically against those who perform medical abortions or perform surgical abortions for abortion seekers who would reach 22 weeks since their last menstrual period – the deadline to receive an abortion in Texas – before the order expires on April 21.

The decision would also apply to surgical abortions performed on those who, as of April 21, reach 18 weeks since their last menstrual period, making them eligible for abortions only in ambulatory surgery centers, and are “likely unable to reach a center outpatient surgery in Texas or to obtain abortion care, “wrote Yeakel.

“At a minimum, it is an undue burden on a woman’s right to a pre-viability abortion,” he wrote on Thursday.

The decision marks another turning point in a case that has bounced between courts that come to opposite conclusions, blurring the lines as to what forms of procedure allowed in Texas and when.

State officials chose to include elective abortions in an order limiting medical procedures during the coronavirus outbreak, emphasizing the need to keep personal protective equipment. Supporters of abortion rights criticized this decision on political grounds. On Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Texas and allowed the order to remain in effect , wiping Yeakel notice from last week who blocked the order. Conflicting decisions spark possible Supreme Court battle But Yeakel on Thursday granted the petition of abortion rights groups for another temporary block after the court of appeal’s decision. For abortion seekers who would reach 22 weeks since their last menstrual period when the order expires on April 21, “the decree is an absolute ban on abortion,” Yeakel wrote. “When a temporary delay reaches 22 weeks LMP, the ban is not temporary, it is absolute,” he added. “A ban in a limited period becomes a total ban at the end of that period.” Back-and-forth court decisions began after the Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott last month banned “all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately necessary”, effective immediately. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton later clarified that “any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother” was included in the order, which resulted in a protests from public abortion providers and national abortion groups last month. The case could ultimately be referred to the Supreme Court if the pattern of appeals continues. Planned parenthood On Tuesday, he told the Court of Appeal that if he did not rule on the issue of pandemic-related abortion when the offices were closed, the group would go directly to the Supreme Court the next morning to seek redress. . A key argument in the debate was the argument of state officials that the ordinance preserves stocks of personal protective equipment, which has become an increasingly precious resource as the coronavirus epidemic continues . In Tuesday’s opinion, the appeals court said it was “unclear how long the crisis will last” but that its own review of the case, at a preliminary stage, “reveals considerable evidence that the surgical abortions consume PPE. ” The court said the record was still unclear on how “PPE is consumed in medical abortion”, which generally implies that abortion seekers take two pills. But Yeakel appeared to accept claims by abortion rights groups that medical abortion “does not require the use of PPE” and that “abortion providers generally do not use N95 masks. “. Although the Texas case appeared to be one of the most advanced, other such orders filed by several states during the epidemic have also been the subject of court challenges. Federal judges in Oklahoma , Ohio and Alabama have moved in recent days to block orders from these states limiting elective abortions. Another court of appeal on Monday confirmed the decision of a lower court blocking the Ohio order. Paxton has promised to appeal Thursday’s decision in Texas to the fifth circuit, arguing that Yeakel’s action “defies” the superior court and “demonstrates disrespect for the rule of law”. Abortion rights activists applauded Thursday’s decision. Alexis McGill Johnson – acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, one of the plaintiffs in the case – called the decision “a sigh of temporary relief for at least some Texas patients” and promised to “continue to fight these cruel attacks on our patients. “

Ariane de Vogue from CNN contributed to this report.

