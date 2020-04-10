Fact check: Trump lies about electoral fraud as states and CDC encourage email voting as pandemic-friendly option

“Postal ballots, they cheat. People cheat,” Trump said Tuesday when asked if states should expand postal voting during the pandemic. “The postal ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country because they are cheaters. They will get them back. They are fraudulent in many cases.”

“I’m not going to say which party does it, but thousands of votes are gathered, and they come in and are dumped in one place, then all of a sudden you lose elections that you think you will win”, a Trump said later, implicating wrongdoing on the part of Democrats, even if the most egregious allegations electoral fraud plan in the decades was designed to help a Republican.

The facts first: Trump is lying about electoral fraud. Numerous studies have confirmed that there is no widespread electoral fraud in this country, and millions of Americans vote by email every year without systemic problems. This year, representatives of Democratic and Republican states have facilitated email voting, following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It is a categorical lie”

For years, Trump has adopted conspiracy theories on electoral fraud. He set up a presidential commission to investigate the matter, but the panel has been dissolved without discovering any evidence to support Trump’s claims that millions of people voted illegally in 2016, which cost him the popular vote.

Election fraud does exist, but not on a large scale as Trump claims. A depth study In 2017, the Brennan Center for Justice, a liberal-oriented think tank, found that the rate of electoral fraud in the United States was between 0.00004% and 0.0009% of all votes.

Mail voting has become more and more popular in the U.S. election, and nearly a quarter of all voters voted by mail in 2016, according to the Election Assistance Commission. This includes traditional mail-in ballots as well as the handful of states that hold elections entirely by mail, which Trump has referred to this week as a particularly “dangerous” system that is “ripe for fraud”.

These claims are false. Although there are vulnerabilities, several layers of protections are in place to ensure that email voting is clean, both by election officials and volunteers, sometimes assisted by technology such as special software which compares signatures in a statewide database. If something, experts say too many postal ballots are wrongly rejected.

Mail voting is becoming more and more popular. The ruby-red state of Utah will use email elections this year, undermining Trump’s theory that this system is only adopted by Democrats because it hurts Republicans. In Utah, the governor, the lieutenant governor, and the attorney general are Republicans, and there are GOP supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature.

Utah joined the small rows states that hold postal elections, including the Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, and Colorado Battlefield State Liberal Strongholds.

“This is a categorical lie from the president,” said Ari Berman, a leading expert on voting rights. “We have tons of data on the prevalence of electoral fraud in this country, and it’s a very small problem, whether you vote in person or by mail. In states under democratic control like Oregon and states under republican control like Utah, there is no evidence of significant electoral fraud. “

It is true that voting by email poses certain risks that do not exist with voting in person, which Trump noted on Tuesday. But some of the most serious and credible correspondence fraud allegations involved North Carolina republican agents in an election to the House of Representatives in 2018. State election officials refused to certify the results and held a new election in 2019.

Trump cast an absent ballot last month in the Florida Republican primary, by local reports and also voted absent mid-way in 2018. Asked about the contradiction, Trump said it was okay “because I’m allowed to” vote by mail while living outside of the state of Florida.

Other prominent members of the Trump administration have repeatedly voted for absentees with postal ballots, according to the New York Times . This includes Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Health and Social Services Alex Azar and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Voting Safely During a Pandemic

Trump’s views on postal voting also undermine the advice of other parts of his own government.

Public health experts have warned that voting in person could put voters and pollsters at risk. The CDC published recommendations to find out how national and local authorities should conduct elections safely. The very first recommendation says that states should “encourage postal voting methods if allowed in the jurisdiction” so that people can vote while maintaining social distance.

After the White House briefing on Wednesday, the Trump campaign issued a press release with the subject: “There is evidence of mail-in vote fraud despite media indifference.” The email highlighted a scattering of the alleged incidents across the country, and cited a report from the Heritage Conservative Foundation documenting 1,071 “proven cases of electoral fraud”.

The Trump campaign spin inadvertently confirmed the global truth about electoral fraud – that it is an extremely rare event in the U.S. election and not a system-wide problem.

The 1,071 cases of fraud reported by the Heritage Foundation span decades. But if there had been 1,071 fraudulent votes in the same election, in the same state, that would not have been enough to change the result of the closest state in the 2016 presidential election, which was the Michigan. This would require a tenfold increase in the number of false votes.

Election professionals and voting experts warn that the coronavirus pandemic is already threatening the security and integrity of the upcoming presidential election. These unprecedented challenges could lead to waves of litigation and even trigger a constitutional crisis.

This chaos was exposed this week in Wisconsin , where a late move by the Democratic governor to delay the primary election was challenged by state Republicans and ultimately blocked by the Conservative majority in the Supreme Court. A similar saga took place last month in Ohio, where the Republican governor found a creative way to postpone the election.

Experts from all walks of life have said that major changes are needed in all 50 states to ensure that what happened in Wisconsin does not happen all over the country in November.

Some Republican officials facilitate postal voting, despite Trump’s objections.

Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine Delayed March Primary and State switched in an election mainly by postal vote. And Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also said he would send absenteeism application forms to all voters, who can request mail-in ballots for the May primary and general elections. November.

“In this current environment, we will have to choose between lesser evils,” said Matthew Petersen, a Republican who served on the Federal Election Commission for 11 years, and who was unsuccessful Trump candidate for a federal judiciary in 2017. “Even if you are someone who generally prefers people who vote at polling stations, these are not ordinary circumstances.”

“The expanded use of postal voting must be an option on the table,” added Petersen.