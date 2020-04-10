ESPN’s Dishonest Credit Taking Includes Death of MLB Hall of Famer

Tale of two networks.

On Monday, the Al Kaline Hall of Fame, among the graciousest and most gracious to have played baseball, died at the age of 85.

The people at MLB Network, by their growing reputation, knew exactly what to do on Wednesday night. They programmed Games 6 and 7 of Tigers against Cardinals in the World Series 1968, the only World Series of Kaline.

A collection of quotes from Al Kaline and quotes from him find them somewhat redundant. He was grateful for the occasion, grateful to The Game. And those who knew him and watched him play were grateful to Al Kaline.

Also on Monday, after learning of Kaline’s death, ESPN did what it did best. He took care of taking an unjustified and dishonest credit for having disclosed the information according to another of his self-promotional “confirmations” force-fed transparently – as if someone other than ESPN cared about “breaking” such a story to the point of confusing it and confusing the credit for it.

For the record, the story was first reported, logically, by the Detroit Free Press. Despite his secondary and untitled credit for the story – “a team manager confirmed to ESPN” – ESPN had absolutely nothing to do with it.

ESPN has similarly dishonestly infringed on the latest stories for years. Recently, it took “confirmation” to report the tragic death of Kobe Bryant when he just tied with dozens of other media for second place.

Attentive viewers now see the words “confirmed by things like that by ESPN” as a tacit and ill-disguised admission of information theft, like stolen glory.

In the military, what ESPN does is a very serious offense called “Stolen Honor” – taking credit for hard work and often the heroism of others. At ESPN, it’s just a dirty and interested business as usual.

There was another outgoing smelly from ESPN last week when NFL studio analyst Rex Ryan called Cowboy catcher Amari Cooper “overpaid asshole,” a term that most of us do. haven’t heard since seventh year. Yep, pop is the weasel.

Ryan later apologized. But why? For respecting the terms of its ESPN commitment?

Why else was Ryan hired? It was not for the achievements of his teams or his eagerness as a football communicator. His teams were 61-66 as a head coach. He was not known as a gentleman or, moreover, a well-adjusted adult.

He was hired because he behaved like a slug, a slob without class, without dignity, a childish, a freaking out of shit – the qualification required for so many television rentals, these twisted days.

Gee, imagine the surprise in the University of Kansas basketball program this season to learn that the comrade that the athletics department hired to entertain, Snoop Dogg, was a vulgar pig and a pornographer ? Who knew? KU, like Ryan, also apologized.

For my two tracks, Ryan’s most telling story was the November 2015 episode when the former Jets coach, then coach of the Bills, appointed linebacker IK Enemkpali to be his honorary pre-game captain for a game against the Jets.

Why Enemkpali? Nine weeks earlier, Enemkpali was with the Jets when he broke his jaw to start quarterback Geno Smith in a locker room hassle. Yet this cheap, classless move to try to get vitriol on the table probably only elevated Ryan to ESPN’s wish list.

You now know how it works. Those who should be at the bottom of the list – an Alex Rodriguez – is the first choice.

Francesa defends Dolan against non-existent attacks

It seems to me that Mike Francesa made a tale this week in order to play the noble by killing him.

Francesa berated these “fans” who cheered the death of Jim Dolan, who was infected with the virus, as going too far. Of course, even without the take of Francesa, it would take her beyond the most distant borders of humanity.

But where was Francesa’s proof that it was happening or was happening? How many such fools are there – one, two, none? – and why and how, when he was locked out, would he have heard from them? Mental telepathy?

Or was it like these NFL scouts who knew nothing he quoted, those who came in “this show” to pan down Sam Darnold before the 2018 draft – for a long period of pre- draft when Francesa didn’t even have a show?

I’ve been on Dolan’s heels for years, as have hundreds of emails. Yet none, since Dolan’s diagnosis, has expressed anything close to what Francesa claims to have heard repeatedly. But Francesa seemed really noble to defend Dolan against an attack which I do not believe to have taken place.

During this time, like a tyrant who cannot push himself, he had a crisis on this Funhouse site which follows so faithfully his false pretensions and his pretensions. Francesa has long been tormented by the indisputable truths of Funhouse. And he hates intelligent and knowledgeable dissent.

But now, in typical Francesa self-revisionism, he now claims that Funhouse doesn’t bother him a bit; this disturbs the ownership of the station.

Glove tanned? What a con

I’m a little confused about this Derek Jeter commemorative glove, available – read teenager, little guy small – for $ 147.25 with shipping and taxes, not $ 119.99. The “cold glove bronze glove sculpture”, of course, comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Authenticate what? Jeter used a bronze-soaked glove? Or is it an authentic replica, an authentic thing? Authentic junk? What is the certificate of authenticity used for? To help you not to confuse it with a real glove and to use it in the slow ball game?

In this case, why would a certificate of authenticity have more value than a certificate of authenticity?

Of course, the deal is “officially authorized by Major League Baseball,” which would sell pennies for a quarter of a dollar in exchange for its cut.

I also wonder if Jeter thinks it’s worth leaving so many of his most devoted fans with the lasting memory that, until the end, treated them like suckers by waving money.

Desperate to act? William Hill’s gaming operation last week took bets on football played in Belarus, Burundi and, in Nicaragua, basketball played in Taiwan. Seriously. (Consult the local lists.)

It reminds me of the episode “The Simpsons” when Krusty the Clown bets the Washington Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters. Krusty stands in front of the television screaming in anger: “They are using a ladder!”

Now go wash your hands.