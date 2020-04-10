Doctor Who Warned Boris Johnson About COVID-19 Shortage Dies

A doctor died of the coronavirus three weeks after warning British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that medical workers on the front lines of the pandemic needed more personal protective equipment, according to a report.

Dr. Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, 53, a urologist at Homerton Hospital in London, died of the disease Wednesday after spending 15 days at Queen’s Hospital in Romford, according to Sky News.

On March 18, he wrote an urgent message to Johnson on Facebook in a call to PPE for “every person” in the UK.

“Remember we can be a doctor / nurse / HCA / allied health workers who are in direct contact with patients, but we are also human beings trying to live in this disease free world with our family and friends “wrote Chowdhury.

“People appreciate us and salute us for our rewarding jobs which are very inspiring, but I would like to say that we have to protect ourselves and our families in this global disaster,” he added.

Johnson, 55, who also later tested positive for the disease, remained in intensive care on Thursday at St. Thomas Hospital in London while the government is chaired by Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

The Association of Muslim Physicians paid tribute to the doctor born in Bangladesh, who had no underlying medical problems.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, consultant urologist at Homerton Hospital, after fighting for his life with COVID-19,” the group said. “He leaves behind his wife and two children. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. “