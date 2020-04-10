Death Drucker, legendary cartoonist of Mad magazine for over 50 years, dies at 91

Drucker’s death was not the result of the new coronavirus although he has trouble breathing, Tapper tweeted.

The cartoonist had been quarantined for weeks without outside contact, his friend, cartoonist John Reiner, told Tapper.

“Reiner said Death’s last words to him were” I am the luckiest man. I had a wonderful life, “wrote Tapper.

In 2015, Drucker was the first recipient of the National Cartoonists Society Medal of Honor. He was also the designer of the year in 1987.

In a 2016 interview with Reiner for the society of cartoonists, he said that he had never worried about how to draw pictures of movie stars, singers and politicians. “I was never concerned with style. I never thought about it. It came naturally when you learned what you were doing,” he said. “I never copied any artist. I was influenced by a lot of good artists, I learned from them.” Drucker spent three years early in his career at DC Comics, then left in the early 1950s to work freelance. In 1956, he presented his work to the editor of Mad Magazine, Bill Gaines, and obtained his first concert. He made over 300, according to the NCS, and prompted the magazine to make more film and television satires. For many years, Mad Magazine has been the most widely read satirical publication in America. The magazine celebrated his life in a tweet Thursday. “RIP, Mort Drucker, whose cartoons have revealed as much as they have ridiculed. In your memory, we will continue to satirize even in dark times, and laugh like idiots while doing it,” writes the magazine. Drucker told the Star-Ledger newspaper in Newark, New Jersey, that he had never taken art classes. He started drawing at the age of 7, a Popeye fan, he said in 2012. That year, a collection of his work Mad Magazine was published with the title, “Mad’s Greatest Artists: Mort Drucker – Five Decades of His Most Beautiful Works”. He also made covers for Time magazine and illustrated the poster for the film “American Graffiti”.

CNN’s Sheena Jones contributed to this report.

