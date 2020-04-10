Damon Dash’s former Beverly Hills villa seeks $ 5 million

A Mediterranean villa that once belonged to Damon Dash – the record entrepreneur and executive who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z in the 1990s – is up for grabs in the Post Office area of ​​Beverly Hills for $ 4.995 million of dollars.

It’s about $ 1.4 million more than Dash sold in 2007, The Times previously reported.

Little has changed since then, as the half-acre gated property emphasizes elegant living spaces and romantic outdoor spaces. A spectacular courtyard entrance with a fountain is opposite. At the rear, arched openings lead to a landscaped patio with swimming pool, veranda, bar and views of the city.

Inside, exposed beams cover the 5,875 square foot tile floors. Columns line a lowered living room, and other highlights include a sky-lit kitchen and an indoor-outdoor living room.

The second floor houses three of the four bedrooms, a family room with a wine cellar and a variety of picturesque spaces, including two covered terraces and a Juliet balcony. A spiral staircase descends to the pool below.

Joseph Babajian of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills and Bryce Pennel of Compass hold the list.

Originally from New York, Dash founded the hip-hop label Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke in 1995 and collaborated once again with the rapper four years later, founding the clothing retailer Rocawear. More recently, he created the media collective DD172.