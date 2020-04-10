‘CyberHouse’: the post-apocalypse bunker of choice for Tesla fans

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

When Tesla’s Cybertruck was unveiled by Elon Musk at the end of last year the futuristic vehicle was compared to something of an apocalyptic science fiction film.

And now a Russian architecture firm has designed a zombie-proof bunker to match.

Dubbed CyberHouse, the multi-story structure was designed to withstand disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes or radioactive contamination. The company behind the proposal, the St. Petersburg architects, Modern House, says the building could also protect residents from a zombie apocalypse – because the living dead could not climb its sloping walls or penetrate its locked doors .

The architectural firm behind the project, Modern House, was inspired by Tesla’s Cybertruck. Credit: Modern House

A series of graphic visualizations for the bunker represent the Tesla divider Cybertruck parked outside. The concept design reflects the vehicle’s distinctive angular shape and metallic appearance, with nearly 20 feet long interior parking space for the truck.

A press release for the 984 square foot project says it could comfortably accommodate up to seven people in the event of a disaster. The company’s chief architect, Alex Wizhevsky, said he was inspired by both Tesla’s design and that of the submarines, his proposal centered on a reinforced concrete core.

“When developing the CyberHouse, we took as a basis the principle of building modern nuclear submarines, consisting of several … protective shells,” Wizhevsky explained by e-mail. “The multi-level enclosure proposed in our project offers maximum security against various disasters.”

The design includes a large parking space for large vehicles, such as a Cybertruck. Credit: Modern House

Water and air treatment and purification systems would help survive if the supply was cut off. Described as “completely self-contained,” the house would also be powered by solar panels and wind turbines, which means residents could live there for up to a year without leaving, said Wizhevsky.

Naturally, the inclusion of an outdoor sun deck makes the CyberHouse a luxurious choice for the discerning Tesla owner – and the structure can be designed to contain a small pool, if the occupant wishes.

“I focused not only on maximum security, but also on comfortable independent living in this house,” said Wizhevsky. “Indeed, for (some) potential owners, there is no serious need for protection; most likely they will just like the design and autonomy of this project.”

Although there are no immediate plans to build a CyberHouse, the architect expressed confidence that his vision will soon become a reality. He noted the interest of several “potential customers” in Russia, Spain and the United States. And rather than a futuristic novelty, Wizhevsky thinks that his bunker offers a realistic look at the evolution of our aesthetic tastes.

“World architecture, and now the automobile industry, is moving towards simplification of forms, maximum utilitarianism and manufacturability”, he said, adding that new technologies “give hope to lovers of this style … that it will develop in mass culture in the near future. “

Tesla’s Cybertruck has generated online buzz, controversy and countless memes when it was unveiled last year. Despite mixed reaction, Elon Musk tweeted three days later, 146,000 vehicles had already been pre-ordered, with a post later suggesting that this number had increased to 250,000.

A roof terrace offers a touch of luxury to the inhabitants of the bunker. Credit: Modern House

When released, the Cybertruck was compared to vehicles seen in films like “Blade Runner”, while the official Twitter account of “The Walking Dead” wrote that the truck “would be sick in a zombie apocalypse”.

And Wizhevsky isn’t the only designer inspired by Tesla’s futuristic pickup. The New York design agency Lars Büro recently proposed prefabricated steel unit, nicknamed Cybunker , which would contain 600 square feet of parking space for “trucks that don’t fit into standard garages”.

A series of digital renderings of the bunker depicts the Cybertruck – which will go into production next year – parked inside the unit, the rest of the interior being used for residential, commercial or storage purposes.

This article has been updated to reflect the fact that Modern House is based in St. Petersburg.