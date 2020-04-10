Coronavirus will spike bankruptcies, experts warn

Economists expect coronavirus closings to spike bankruptcies in the coming months, according to a new report.

Federal Reserve researchers predict the number of bankruptcies linked to the virus could jump from 200,000 to almost a million unless government programs help stem the tide, Bloomberg Law reported Friday.

Bankruptcy expert Edward Altman would expect the dollar value of bankruptcies to set a new record in the middle of the pandemic, as “there are many more debts outstanding now than in any previous recession.”

“Whether it is corporate bankruptcy or personal bankruptcy, this is unprecedented,” Altman told Bloomberg Law.

Fed economists do not expect the number of bankruptcies to climb as high as during the Great Recession, when bankruptcy filings peaked at 1.5 million in 2010, according to Bloomberg.

But that prediction may not hold up “because the economy could deteriorate more than we assume,” Fed Saint-Louis economist Juan Sanchez told reporters.

Estimates by central bank researchers also ignore medical bills that could weigh heavily on some Americans during the health crisis, the report said.

Fears of bankruptcy arise amid a spike in unemployment fueled by closures related to coronaviruses and business closings. Nearly 17 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in just three weeks, and some experts – such as St. Louis Fed president James Bullard – have said unemployment could reach 30% in the second quarter .