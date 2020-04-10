Coronavirus victims whose bodies are not claimed by loved ones could be buried on Hart Island in New York, officials say.

“It is likely that the people who died from (coronavirus) … will be buried on the island in the coming days,” New York Mayor Freddi Goldstein press secretary told CNN.

Hart Island has been used by the city as a public cemetery for over 150 years and is managed by the Ministry of Correctional Services. Hart Island burials are primarily people who have not been called to the town mortuary for 30 to 60 days, Goldstein said.

More than a million people are buried there.

The city is moving unclaimed bodies to Hart Island to make way for other coronavirus victims whose bodies will be recovered, said Goldstein. New rules from the medical examiner’s office indicate that the bodies will be taken to the island if they are not claimed for two weeks.