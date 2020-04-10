Coronavirus victims whose bodies are not claimed by loved ones could be buried on Hart Island in New York, officials say.

“It is likely that the people who died from (coronavirus) … will be buried on the island in the coming days,” New York Mayor Freddi Goldstein press secretary told CNN.
Hart Island has been used by the city as a public cemetery for over 150 years and is managed by the Ministry of Correctional Services. Hart Island burials are primarily people who have not been called to the town mortuary for 30 to 60 days, Goldstein said.
More than a million people are buried there.
The city is moving unclaimed bodies to Hart Island to make way for other coronavirus victims whose bodies will be recovered, said Goldstein. New rules from the medical examiner’s office indicate that the bodies will be taken to the island if they are not claimed for two weeks.
Only people who have not been claimed by relatives or relatives will be buried there, said Goldstein. Despite the new medical examiner rule, Goldstein said that as long as the morgue officials contacted a relative within 14 days, they would not be transferred to Hart Island.
“These are people who for the past two weeks have been unable to find anyone who says,” I know this person I love, I’m going to manage the funeral, “said Goldstein. “These are people with whom we have had no contact with the family.”
Usually about 25 people are buried on the island each week, said Goldstein. But since the coronavirus started killing people in the United States, she said there were 25 people buried every day.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/wAE2eSmd1ac/index.html