Coronavirus strikes home for Yankees’ Clint Frazier

First, the coronavirus pandemic interrupted what Clint Frazier hoped to be a defining season. Now this can endanger one of his close friends.

“This is something that touches me because I have a friend who is going through her final stages of her residency in San Diego and she is sick right now,” said the Yankees outfielder, who is now back in Atlanta. . the YES network Podcast “We are here”. “She did not get the results, but it looks like she may have the virus right now.

“It resonates more because she is in an area where she is more likely to be sick. It upsets me to see that she is going through this. “

Frazier hopes that all those who practice self-distancing are aware of the sacrifices that first responders like his friend make every day. Without them, so many lives would be lost.

“It upsets me to see other first responders get sick and there are consequences that follow,” said Frazier. “In the end, we should all be very grateful for what they do to make sure that when something like this happens, we go through it.”

“I can’t say enough thanks to everyone and keep doing what you can do because it is appreciated.”