Coronavirus puts veterinary ventilators of Japanese company in high demand

Tokyo – One of the key weapons in the battle to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been fans, which take over from breathing for patients with acute respiratory distress. The United States has so far confirmed more than 466,000 cases of coronavirus, but has only 100,000 to 160,000 artificial respiration devices. Fan shortages around the world are just as serious, and there is no easy solution.

World-class companies like GM and a vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dyson have been enlisted in efforts to rapidly manufacture fans, while enterprising engineers from around the world have come up with some remarkable makeshift options.

While “flattening the curve” can help reduce the need for machines, they are still in great demand, and in the United States and other countries, there is a desperate need not only for fans, but for qualified technicians capable of operating them.

Among the companies that saw the global pandemic unfold last month was Metran, a small Japanese company based outside Tokyo that dominates the domestic market for neonatal ventilators. The company also manufactures veterinary ventilators, and the bosses decided on breathing apparatus designed for cats and dogs offer the most practical alternative to deal with the fan crisis.

“They can be used on anything from mice to horses,” Metran founder Kazufuku Nitta told CBS News from his company headquarters in Saitama prefecture. Since the tube inserted into a patient’s throat is sterilized between uses, it does not matter whether the intubated patient is a cat, a human or any other mammal, said Nitta.

The idea of ​​using veterinary ventilators on people is not the only one from Metran. Dr. Beth Davidow, President-Elect of the Animal College of Veterinary Emergency Critical Care, organized veterinary schools and animal hospitals across the United States to donate their ventilators to patients with coronavirus.

Metran’s involvement in the business dates back several decades, when pet surgery was just becoming common. Nitta saw that veterinarians obtained them, but then struggled to figure out how to operate complex human ventilators properly, with tragic results. He therefore modified the device, simplifying it for veterinarians who are not required to undergo training in respiratory therapy.

Now, with global demand for fans exceeding not only the supply of devices, but also specialists to operate them, Niita said her company “believes ease of use is extremely important given the needs of the services and field hospitals. ”

With only three setting options, he says a nurse or doctor can learn to use one of his machines in just half an hour. Another selling point for veterinary machinery is the cost: at around $ 9,000, the units cost only about 10% of the price of a human ventilator sold by their company.

Metran has partnered with a university hospital in Tokyo, which is clinically evaluating the device as the company seeks approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health for human use. The company recently signed an agreement with a British company to manufacture its pet fans under license for use in that country.

Nitta says he has responded to “about 30” inquiries from around the world, including from the United States, where several organizations and private companies requested tens of thousands of units before they were even approved by the FDA for use on people.

But even if approved, her small business cannot ship as many at the moment. The ventilators are assembled by hand and a veterinary device can be built in minutes, said Nitta, but there is a bottleneck in their supply chain.

Metran’s international division manager Matthew Setterfield says they still can’t get enough hoses, valves, motors and electronics to dramatically increase production. They only have enough supplies to build up to a few thousand fans per month for the next few months in their small assembly plants in Japan and Vietnam.

However, with a fully operational supply chain, they could produce 10,000 per month. Metran hopes to see this capability and also expand its reach through other license agreements.