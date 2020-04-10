Coronavirus patients recovered in South Korea are again positive

The number of people in South Korea who tested positive for coronavirus for the second time after apparently having recovered has increased to 91 – an increase of 40 from the 51 reported earlier this week, according to a report.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than re-infecting patients, Reuters reported.

Health officials across the country have said epidemiological investigations are underway to find out what lies behind the worrying trend – as many countries hope that people will develop sufficient immunity to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic.

“The number will only increase – 91 is only the beginning now,” said Kim Woo-joo, professor of infectious diseases at the Korean University Hospital in Guro, adding that the patients had probably “relapsed” rather than to be reinfected.

Fake test results could also be the cause, according to other experts, or remnants of the virus could still be found in human systems, but not be infectious or harmful to the host or anyone.

“There are different interpretations and many variables,” said Jung Ki-suck, professor of pulmonary medicine at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital.

“The government must find answers for each of these variables,” said Jung.

Nearly 7,000 South Koreans have reportedly been cured of the disease, the newspaper reported.

South Korea on Friday reported 27 new cases, its lowest after daily cases peaking at more than 900 in late February, according to KCDC.

The total amounted to 10,450 cases and the death toll increased from seven to 211, he added.