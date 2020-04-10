Coronavirus NJ: 12 deaths in Elizabeth nursing home

by April 10, 2020 Top News
Coronavirus NJ: 12 deaths in Elizabeth nursing home
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) – A New Jersey nursing home is closed to new admissions after at least a dozen pandemic-related deaths.

Eight staff members and 16 other residents of the Elizabeth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for the virus.

Five more are awaiting test results.

“Health officials have confirmed that at least 12 of the 22 deaths in a nursing home have been linked to the COVID-19 virus and at least eight staff members have tested positive,” said Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. ” It is really heartbreaking for the families and my thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time. “

About 10% of deaths from the virus in New Jersey have been linked to nursing homes.

