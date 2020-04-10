Coronavirus NJ: 12 deaths in Elizabeth nursing home

Eight staff members and 16 other residents of the Elizabeth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for the virus.
Five more are awaiting test results.
“Health officials have confirmed that at least 12 of the 22 deaths in a nursing home have been linked to the COVID-19 virus and at least eight staff members have tested positive,” said Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. ” It is really heartbreaking for the families and my thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time. “
About 10% of deaths from the virus in New Jersey have been linked to nursing homes.
MORE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Find out how our communities make a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How to Help Coronavirus Victims
News and live updates on coronavirus in New York
New Jersey Coronavirus News and Updates
Connecticut Coronavirus News and Updates
New York City Updates
Long Island Updates
How the coronavirus leaves ghost towns on its way
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: what is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closings and cancellations
Coronavirus Tips: What Americans Need to Know
Related information
Coronavirus disease control and prevention centers
Coronavirus cases by county
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_us/~3/MVC-FY7SzZY/