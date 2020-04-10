Coronavirus News: “SNL” to broadcast a new socially distant episode

“Saturday Night Live” is about to live up to its name.

On Saturday, with almost all TV productions closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, the lengthy NBC comedy will be presented to the public during a live broadcast, a spokesperson for the show said on Thursday. Members of the cast, working at an appropriate social distance, will provide a new “weekend update” and other original content. Details are scarce, but remote participation opens the door to a number of special guest stars.

Still, some of the program’s associates face pain in the midst of the pandemic.

“SNL” lost veteran sketch music producer Hal Willner to complications from COVID-19 on Tuesday, and “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che said Monday that his grandmother’s life had been lost .

“I’m fine, considering,” said Che Hollywood Reporter. “I am obviously very hurt and angry that she had to endure all this pain alone.”

The new socially distant episode of “SNL” will air at 11:30 pm PT / ET on NBC.