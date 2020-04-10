Coronavirus doesn’t seem to threaten children, says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the coronavirus “does not appear to be threatening” children at an educational roundtable on Thursday when he left open the possibility of reopening schools in May, reports said.

The governor also wrongly told teachers and parents that no one under the age of 25 has died from the virus in the United States, according to CNN.

“This particular pandemic is a pandemic where I don’t think there has been a single death nationwide under the age of 25. For some reason, it doesn’t seem to threaten, you know, children” DeSantis said, the newspaper said.

While adults make up the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children and infants have been infected.

Children known to be infected with the virus usually have milder symptoms than adults, according to federal health authorities. But children, like adults, can unintentionally carry and spread the disease.

On Thursday, four American patients under the age of 25 died of the virus, according to the CDC.

DeSantis said Thursday he would look at the “evidence” before making a decision on whether or not to reopen the schools, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“If that’s safe, we want the kids to be in school,” said DeSantis, the newspaper said. “Even if it’s for a few weeks, we think it would be of value.”