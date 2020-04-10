Coronavirus does not curb Chinese aggression in the South China Sea

A day when the Chinese state media announced more than a dozen reports that Beijing had given help to fight the coronavirus – gloves for Italy, test kits for Ethiopia, medical suits protection for South Korea – brief news has gone unnoticed.

“New research stations come into service on the Nansha Islands”, March 20 report by the official agency New China News Agency, describing the opening of two civilian laboratories to study the marine environment of the South China Sea.

The announcement, using China’s name for what is more commonly known as the Spratly Islands, dispelled the bitter dispute surrounding the archipelago, where the People’s Liberation Army reclaimed land to build a series of pre military posts, in defiance of international decisions and the territorial claims of neighboring countries.

Experts said this was a clear indication that the coronavirus pandemic had not diverted China from its strenuous efforts to assert control over Asia’s most vital waterway.

“There is no apparent break or reduction” in Chinese activity in the South China Sea, said Collin Koh, maritime security expert at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. “It seems that business continues as usual for the PLA and, moreover, for the Chinese coast guard.”

The fight in the South China Sea widens a deeper gap between China and the United States, which accuses Beijing of capitalizing on the pandemic by helping countries fight the virus while it tries to tighten its grip on disputed islands and reefs.

But the coronavirus crisis has also highlighted the diminishing global leadership of the United States.

As Trump’s America First administration becomes increasingly isolationist and concerned with containing the world’s most serious epidemic – with almost half a million people infected and more than 16,000 dead – the allies in Asia and around the world accept Chinese aid even if they bristle. Chinese violations of international standards.

The pandemic “confirms their worst fears for both of us – that the United States will withdraw while China will put its own interests above those of its neighbors,” said Gregory B. Poling, director of Maritime Transparency Initiative in Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Across the resource-rich South China Sea, Beijing has led naval exercises and the Chinese Coast Guard and paramilitary vessels continued to harass fishing vessels, military vessels, and oil and gas platforms in other countries.

The two research stations are located on Fiery Cross Reef and Subi Reef, each claimed by the Philippines and Vietnam, where China has dredged land to build tracks, missile locations, radar towers and barracks that could house thousands of soldiers.

A 2017 photo shows an airstrip and other structures on the Chinese artificial reef Subi Reef in the Spratly chain of islands in the South China Sea. (Bullit Marquez / Associated Press)

Last month, a Chinese transport aircraft landed on Fiery Cross Reef, the kind of routine refueling mission that often goes unnoticed in what Poling called “daily low-level consolidation of the South China Sea in China” .

China claims full sovereignty over the waterway, through which more than $ 3 trillion in goods pass through each year. One of the most contested regions in the world, at the top of vast oil and gas reserves, it is the main bottleneck in China’s relations with small countries in Southeast Asia, including half a dozen with competing island claims.

Beijing’s aggressive actions are at odds with the softer image it tried to project in the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic, which started in central China in late December and has spread around the world. China has been criticized for initially underestimating the severity of the epidemic, but has since presented itself as an indispensable power to help contain the global spread of the virus.

As China reports domestic virus in decline, it has donated protective equipment to more than 120 countries, set fire to factories to meet global demand for ventilators, and deployed medical experts to help other countries. The Chinese leadership has dismissed criticism that its aid is politically motivated, saying “it is never on your agenda to use aid as a ploy to exert influence.”

The United States has increased aid also, providing an additional $ 274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to countries around the world, including $ 18 million to Southeast Asia.

In this region, which is struggling to contain a new wave of infections, Chinese humanitarian aid is welcome, said Koh. But governments also recognize that China’s maritime maneuvers have continued while rival claimants “are grappling with the coronavirus crisis,” he added.

“There will inevitably be an impact on confidence and the way these governments see Beijing’s intentions,” said Koh. “China will have to be very careful if it does not want to see its diplomatic gains from this awareness of coronaviruses compensated by what it does in the South China Sea.”

Tensions arose last week after a Chinese military vessel crashed and sank a Vietnamese fishing boat off the disputed Paracel Islands, the second such incident in less than a year. Vietnam has filed an official protest, and the Trump administration has accused China of “exploiting the distraction or vulnerability of other states to expand its illegal claims in the South China Sea.”

Beijing has accused the Vietnamese vessel of fishing illegally in Chinese waters.

Individually, the applicants can do little to repel Chinese military might. The United States has been unable to change the status quo in the South China Sea, even after a much-touted “pivot to Asia” under the Obama administration and Trump’s trade war against Beijing.

The United States’ most important ally in the region, the Philippines, did not demand that China adhere to a 2016 international decision that rejected Beijing’s sweeping claims to the South China Sea. Although the Philippines has sided with Vietnam on the fishing boat incident, President Rodrigo Duterte has generally sought closer ties to China and has announced plans to cancel a major security pact with the United States. United that could untie the decades-old alliance.

Students wave Philippine and Chinese flags during a visit to Handan, a Chinese missile frigate, at the port of Manila in January 2019. (Bullit Marquez / Associated Press)

The ability of the United States military to project forces into the South China Sea – usually by calling in and warships during “freedom of navigation” missions – has also been weakened by the virus.

The carrier Theodore Roosevelt had just concluded a visit to the Vietnamese port of Da Nang last month when sailors on board were found infected with the virus. The ensuing fiasco – which led to the resignation of the Acting Secretary of the Navy after criticizing the captain for exposing the risks to his crew – sidelined one of the major U.S. carriers in the region that the Pentagon calls the Indo-Pacific.

Countries are starting to worry about Washington’s ability to meet its security commitments as it grapples with the health and economic costs of the pandemic, says a comment published this week by the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank.

“The warships struck, the deployments blocked and Washington’s acute concern for its own mismanaged humanitarian crisis will not reassure the Indo-Pacific allies,” wrote the authors, Ashley Townshend and Jim Golby.

For the moment, the pandemic seems likely to widen the American-Chinese divide while convincing other Asian countries that the two powers are not reliable.

Malaysia, for example, was stuck in a multi-month confrontation with Chinese military ships near two offshore blocks where Petronas, the Malaysian state, was drilling for oil and gas. A Chinese Coast Guard vessel approached within 0.3 nautical miles of the Petronas rig in January before departing, pointing out what CSIS said is China’s determination to intimidate any country that is trying to develop new sources of energy in the region.

Last month, however, when China delivered a shipment of N95 masks, protective gear and 200 respirators to fight coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur, the New China News Agency reported that the Malaysian foreign minister had thanked Beijing, saying, “We really, really know our friends in times of crisis. “

“The countries of Southeast Asia are getting used to dealing with China this way – by having local skirmishes over territorial issues, but by having larger trade and diplomatic ties at the same time,” said Zack Cooper, researcher at the American Enterprise Institute.

“These countries do not have many options on how to challenge these allegations. The Chinese are convinced that the status quo is stable in the South China Sea and tend in their favor in the long term.”