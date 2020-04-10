Coronavirus deaths exceed 95,000 deaths worldwide: live updates

A medical team member sprays a disinfectant in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 6. Mohammed Mohammed / Xinhua / Getty Images

War-torn Yemen reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19, weeks after the World Health Organization warned of the “catastrophic” consequences of the virus for the country.

The new coronavirus case was reported on Friday in the country’s governorate in Hadhramaut, the government’s senior national committee to fight the internationally recognized coronavirus epidemic said in a tweet.

On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition to fight Iranian-backed Houthi Yemeni rebels declared a two-week ceasefire. He said he heard calls from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to end hostilities in the country to pave the way for a response to the coronaviruses.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki also said the temporary ceasefire inaugurate talks for a permanent resolution of the five-year conflict.

An epidemic could be “catastrophic”: In March, a WHO representative told CNN that the spread of the coronavirus in Yemen would “have a huge impact” on a health system operating at “less than 50% of its capacity” due to the conflict in the country.

“As a result, (the coronavirus) would be catastrophic in an environment in Yemen,” WHO representative in Yemen, Dr. Altaf Musani, told CNN.

“Ports of entry, vulnerable people, migrants, refugees, displaced people – all of which explains why we opted for a moderate to high risk assessment of the country,” he said.

Yemen is also experiencing the largest cholera epidemic in the world and foci of seasonal diseases such as malaria and dengue.

“Yemen has the greatest number of needs in terms of scale and severity that we, the humanitarians, are meeting,” he said. “Dengue fever, cholera, complicated births and mental health problems associated with five years of conflict create a dangerous storm that can come together and add a new layer of vulnerability to Yemen.”

There are 700 intensive care beds in Yemen, including 60 for children and 500 ventilators, according to a March press release from Save the Children.

About 80 percent of the 30.5 million people in Yemen need help, the charity added.