Coronavirus cases spark rowdy Washington prison jail

More than 100 detainees at a Washington state prison staged a rowdy protest this week after six men tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

Inmates with minimum custody at the Monroe Correctional Complex in Snohomish County gathered in the backyard of the institution at around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, the State Department of Correctional Services said in a statement.

Fire extinguishers were also discharged in two units of the prison, creating an appearance of smoke from the outside, according to the correctional service.

More than half of the men obeyed orders to go inside, but when the rest did not, authorities expelled pepper spray to disperse the group – then “hot bullets” – which released light, noise and rubber granules.

No one was injured and the situation was brought under control, officials said. An internal investigation will be conducted.

“It is believed at that time that the incident was caused by the recent positive results of the COVID-19 test in six men in the minimum security unit,” the department said in the statement.

These detainees were transferred to the institution’s isolation unit on Sunday, where the health care team treats and monitors them.

Two of the men, previously housed in the minimum security unit, had just passed a positive test on Tuesday, but they had already been placed in isolation before the tests returned, officials said.

The institution was the first in the state prison system to report an inmate with COVID-19.