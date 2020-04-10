Coronavirus boosted Costco sales by more than 12% last month

by April 10, 2020 Business
Long queues at Costco stores last month resulted in a sharp increase in warehouse club sales.

Panicked Consumers Fueled Retail Giant’s 12.3% Increase in Comparable Sales for the Five Weeks Ended April 5, While Buyers Loaded Food, Paper Products, and Cleaning Products , said the company.

But the long queues and the full baskets were misleading. Wall Street had expected a 24.1 percent increase in comp sales based on the number of buyers flocking to stores. Costco sales started to slow in mid-March when government restrictions on social distancing and non-essential goods came into effect, the company said.

Management blamed the slowdown on these restrictions – which reduced store hours, limited the number of buyers allowed to enter stores at the same time, and shut down non-essential services such as jewelry, optics, hearing aids and food courts.

Customer traffic in US stores increased 5.3%, and media attention that Costco gained during the pandemic likely “helped society on the membership front – a phenomenon we’ve seen in the past “Wrote Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom in a study. Note.

Costco shares fell nearly 2% to $ 300 in the middle of the morning Thursday.

