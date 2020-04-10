Companies hire tutors to teach children rooted in coronavirus

Across the country, children are struggling with distance education made necessary by the coronavirus epidemic. This represents an opportunity for those with teaching and tutoring skills. There are dozens of online tutoring platforms actively looking for new educators to help these kids stay on track.

“Our [student] enrollment has quadrupled in the past two months, ”said Vivian Shen, co-founder and general manager of Juni Learning, a math and computer tutoring platform. “We are doubling the number of tutors on our staff and giving our existing tutors more hours.”

However, each platform is different. Some seek accredited teachers and experienced tutors, while others allow almost anyone with subject matter expertise to list their services.

In addition, while some platforms offer private lessons in a wide range of subjects and for almost all levels, others specialize. The salaries and overall salaries of independent teachers and tutors also vary.

Here is an overview of 12 renowned teaching and tutoring platforms, broken down by platform specialties. It should be noted that SideHusl assesses the platforms according to their quality of service to the tutor. However, the best platforms for tutors are also likely to be good places for parents to find qualified educators, especially in a competitive market like this. After all, qualified tutors have many choices. They are likely to flock to the companies that treat them best.

Multi-subject tutoring platforms

Wize, officially Wizedemy, is an online education platform that sells college preparation materials. The site added tutoring services late last year and now has openings for tutors in dozens of topics. Wize CEO Cyrus Moradian says the site earns nothing from the tutor’s salary by transferring 100% of the revenue to the tutor. Tutors set their own rates.

Wyzant helps tutors of all types to connect with students who need their services. Tutors set their own rate of pay – most often $ 30 to $ 60 an hour – and the site takes a 25% commission. The tutor’s requirements are relatively loose. You must be over 18 and have expertise in the area you teach. Tutoring experience is a plus, not a requirement. The site pays tutors twice a month.

TutorMe recruits subject matter experts to teach children – from elementary school to university – in 300 subjects. To register, potential tutors complete an online application accessible only by logging in with Facebook. No Facebook account? You will need it. This is how TutorMe verifies the identity of the tutor. Once the site has approved your request, it will put you in touch with students who need help in the areas you have selected. The salary is $ 16 an hour, billed in five-minute increments. Tutors are paid via PayPal once a week.

University tutors hires verified tutors for their courses in person and online, paying $ 15 to $ 40 an hour. The biggest complaint from tutors against the site is that $ 15 is by far the most common compensation. On the bright side, Varsity pays tutors twice a week. In addition to wanting the salary to be higher, we found few complaints from the tutor on the platform.

Chelsea International Education pays the tutors well but also demands the most in terms of referrals and training. You need a teaching certificate and at least two years of experience to apply. The tutor’s salary ranges from $ 15 for online tutoring of elementary students to more than $ 100 for those who supervise children in the subjects necessary to obtain good scores on college and graduate admission tests.

STEM-oriented tutoring

Juni Learning teaches math and computer science to children ages 8 to 18. Unlike most tutoring platforms, it hires tutors as part-time W-2 employees. This means that, in addition to your salary, the site pays social security and health insurance taxes on your behalf – a valuable benefit. Wages start at $ 20 an hour, with the possibility of increases and bonuses. The site asks tutors to commit to working at least eight hours a week and provides the program.

Skooli is another good site to teach if you are a math expert. Specializing only in mathematics – algebra, calculation, geometry and trigonometry – the site pays tutors per minute, with a minimum of 15 minutes, for teaching online. Starting salary: $ 25 an hour. But you must have a teaching certificate or a graduate degree and have math certifications.

Art and music

Facing the lesson is an online marketplace that connects students with music and drama teachers, who can teach online or in person. Tutors praise the site’s intuitive platform and the fact that they can set their own rates, paying the site a small fee for payment management and providing student-tutor presentations.

Take lessons also allows tutors to set their own rates of pay. But the site takes a big bite – 40% – when you teach new students.

Teach English as a second language

Q Kids recruits freelancers to teach English skills to Chinese children. Each lesson lasts 30 minutes and earns you $ 8 to $ 10. (You get the rate of $ 10 if you earn bonuses based on your student grades and the number of hours worked per week.) Teachers are paid once a month – on the 15th – by direct deposit. Teachers are preferred, but anyone with a good personality and strong English skills can apply. The lessons are prepared for you and taught online.

VIPKid is almost identical to Q Kids, paying $ 7 to $ 11 per half hour to teach English as a second language to Chinese children. The problem with these two options is that you work in Beijing time, which means that you are probably working odd hours in the United States.

Magic ears pays a little more than its competitors, but it also requires more teachers. Paying $ 18 to $ 26 an hour, Magic Ears expects you to have teaching experience and an ESL diploma. Like the others, the lessons are given in Beijing time.

Kristof is the editor of SideHusl.com, an independent website examining opportunities to make money in the concert economy.