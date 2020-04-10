Coachella was scheduled to start Friday. Is that crazy?

In any other year, Erick Martell would be smeared on sunscreen and comb Spotify for DJs to see at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend.

Over the past five April, the 34-year-old Harvard Heights resident has crossed Highway 10 from L.A. to Indio, staying with a large group of friends at a vacation home near the Empire Polo Club.

But as with almost the rest of life right now, the new coronavirus has demolished these plans.

“It sucks for everyone who has been looking forward to it, but it was the responsible call to cancel the festival early,” said Martell.

The absence of Coachella is not the first thing that we think about now. But just a month ago, it was in the headlines when promoters AEG and Goldenvoice ended weeks of speculation on March 9 and announced that the festival, originally scheduled for the weekends of 10 -12 and 17-19 April, would be postponed. October 9-11 and 16-18, followed by the Stagecoach country music festival next weekend. (There have been no announcements as to who will perform at the rescheduled festivals.)

The cancellation of Coachella was one of the first big signs that the virus would break down the entertainment and hospitality industries for the year, as well as almost everything else in Before Time, Before COVID-19. In Indio, the strange stillness of the sculptures and white tents on the half-built festival site is a monument to life in paused Southern California.

Coachella is unlike anything else in the American live music industry. It’s the most profitable festival in the country, with, as a finance insider recently said, $ 75-100 million a year. “Everyone we spoke to – agents, promoters, managers – expected this to be a record year,” said Andy Gensler, editor of the professional publication Pollstar.

It is also the most culturally significant event in the annual tour calendar. Renowned actors like Beyoncé and the late Prince used the festival to play perhaps the best shows of their lives (Beyoncé turned hers into a Netflix documentary). Revolutionary performances at Coachella helped propel rising artists like Billie Eilish into arena stars, and the festival provided lucrative meeting settings for sacred acts like Guns N ‘Roses and OutKast.

“It’s the centerpiece of the festival season in the United States, and the fact that it doesn’t happen this week is very surreal,” said Mookie Singerman, manager of veteran coachella Coachella, like Purity Ring. .

Many acts reserved for Coachella plan their release schedule and their dates around the desert. A slot on the Coachella poster in any font size means that you can present yourself as an artist of global significance. In the absence of this, artists not only lose their income but also their momentum.

“Touring and festivals represent a huge percentage of the income of most professional musicians, such as 70% to 80%,” said Singerman. “When tours are on the table indefinitely, you also lose one of the main ways to promote your album.”

He tells the artists to focus on reaching online fans for now, because even after the stay-at-home orders finish, “it’s going to be very logistically complicated to tour a week together. “

The Coachella Valley, whose economy depends as much on the festival as on its famous sunny architecture and the middle of the century, could face its most brutal tourist season to date.

There are as yet no general estimates for the total loss of all unfilled hotels and rental accommodation, extinct restaurants and revenue from vaporized tickets (until October, at best). Indio derives $ 3.5 million from its annual budget of $ 81 million from Coachella ticket revenues alone. A recent estimate from the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau established the festival’s economic impact at $ 700 million in 2016.

“Tourism is the number one industry in the Coachella Valley, supporting over 53,000 jobs. The unprecedented public health crisis we are experiencing has paralyzed our local economy by canceling pleasure trips, meetings, festivals and events. The devastating impact of COVID-19 has many challenges in our tourism community, “said Scott White, office president and CEO, in an email to The Times.

It gives hope for a redesign of the fall festival season. “As we look forward to the fall and beyond, we are optimistic that the postponement of the Coachella and Stagecoach Music and Arts Festival will significantly boost our economy and lead the recovery until 2021.”

Beyoncé performs at Coachella, 2018.

The music industry has been monitoring the previously unthinkable wholesale loss of its live entertainment industry for at least months. New Pollstar study estimates live business could lose $ 2 billion to $ 9 billion, depending on how long government-mandated closings and safer home orders take effect.

Meanwhile, as fans like Martell try to stay sane in the confines of their homes, many acts scheduled to occur or help build the fantasy of Coachella’s sculptures and art are watching the calendar carefully, hoping that their great moments will continue.

The group Inglewood Inner Wave has helped lead a revival of indie Latin rock influenced by the old and the internet. Her first performance Coachella, scheduled for Saturday, was supposed to be a triumph in the hometown for the influential scene of the act and to stimulate new momentum for a new EP and a national tour.

Instead, band members are stuck at home watching comfort comedies and enjoying other entertainment like the rest of us.

“It’s a blow or a blow. Some days, I will wake up and prepare a healthy meal and help my parents. But other days, I wake up at 3:00 pm, I smoke weed and I see again” Anchorman, “said Pablo Sotelo, 25, singer of Inner Wave.

The band members understand the inevitability of Coachella’s postponement, although they are a little worried about what the cessation of all live shows currently means for their careers. But they are much more afraid of the irreparable damage that a recession would inflict on their already precarious musical community and their neighbors around South L.A.

“While we are part of this group, we are used to heading south. But this is not only happening to us, it has been difficult for everyone and especially for small businesses and DIY stores Said Sotelo.

Pablo Sotelo of Inner Wave performs on stage at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2018.

City and state need to act much faster if they are to preserve the cultural life that makes L.A worth it, group members said.

“The first thing is that they have to freeze the rent,” added bassist and singer Jean Pierre Narvaez, 25. “It sounds like such a nightmare to see the world come to an end, but you still have to send rent.”

Some Coachella artists still take advantage of it, even drawing inspiration from the psychedelic boredom of their forties.

The Los Angeles videographer collective Strangeloop Studios is a Coachella veteran, creating sets and live tour animations for headliners like Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and DJ Snake. This year, the collective was responsible for creating and managing the visuals for the highly anticipated set by composer Danny Elfman and the famous electronic producer L.A., Tokimonsta.

But with the collapse of the live industry, members of the collective have redoubled their efforts to build a virtual artist project (similar to Hatsune Miku, the Japanese anime hologram also booked to play Coachella this year. ) and a dystopian short film about, of all things, an apocalyptic viral pandemic that they had planned to start between Coachella weekends.

“The end of the live concerts sped up our interest in spaces where you didn’t have to physically meet, but we really didn’t have a choice,” said David Wexler, co-founder and creative director of Strangeloop . “We have all entered a science fiction plot, but it is not necessarily the one we want to be in.”

None of this can replace the camaraderie of hitting the pitch with your friends, however, and everyone in Southern California – from fans to artists to concert promoters to hoteliers to mayors – hopefully against hope damage caused by the novel coronavirus is temporary.

“Most people’s lives will not be the same after this first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brandon Brown, epidemiologist at UC Riverside School of Medicine and its Center for Healthy Communities. Brown added that it will be a slow and uncertain process to determine when it is safe to go to concerts, but that big events like Coachella should be the last to reopen. “I imagine it will be a multi-layered process, starting with smaller events and then much larger events like Coachella,” he said.

“Unless the number of infections is zero, there is always a risk of a second wave of infections.”

When the music comes back, amidst all the new handwashing stations and front door temperature controls and dream reminders of our spring and summer fever stuck inside, the festivals may feel a little more liberating again.

“People will be so thirsty for this,” said Sotelo. “I’m not very extroverted or social, but right now, I would just like to see everyone, have a reason to meet.”