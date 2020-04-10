CNN poll: Trump’s approval of coronavirus response

Trump’s average approval rating is 46% approval, 49% disapproval – down from 48% approval in late March.

About half – 49% – approve of the President’s management of the coronavirus, and 48% disagree. Although this number is higher than its overall approval, it has also dropped slightly in recent weeks, from 51% approval and 44% disapproval.

The CNN poll of polls is an average of the five most recent national non-partisan polls of different operators.

Trump has seen above-average approval ratings in recent weeks, given that his approval has always been notoriously stable. However, the plummeting economy and concerns over the coronavirus could potentially bring bad news to Trump’s approval ratings.