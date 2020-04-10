CNN poll: Trump’s approval of coronavirus response

by April 10, 2020 Top News
CNN poll: Trump's approval of coronavirus response

Trump’s average approval rating is 46% approval, 49% disapproval – down from 48% approval in late March.

About half – 49% – approve of the President’s management of the coronavirus, and 48% disagree. Although this number is higher than its overall approval, it has also dropped slightly in recent weeks, from 51% approval and 44% disapproval.

The CNN poll of polls is an average of the five most recent national non-partisan polls of different operators.

Trump has seen above-average approval ratings in recent weeks, given that his approval has always been notoriously stable. However, the plummeting economy and concerns over the coronavirus could potentially bring bad news to Trump’s approval ratings.

Former Vice President Joe Biden dominates Trump in the 2020 game, leading Trump 48% to 43% among registered voters, according to the poll.

The CNN poll of polls is an average of the five most recent national non-partisan polls of different operators.

On Trump’s approval note, surveys were conducted of adults or registered voters. The poll poll includes: Fox News poll April 4 to 7; the Quinnipiac University Survey performed from April 2 to 6; the CNN survey by SSRS April 3-6; the Monmouth University Survey carried out from April 3 to 7; and the Grinnell College / Selzer & Co. survey carried out from March 27 to 30.
For Trump’s coronavirus management, the average adult or registered voter includes Fox News poll, the Quinnipiac University Survey, the CNN survey by SSRS, the Grinnell College / Selzer & Co. survey and the Washington Post survey / ABC News carried out from March 22 to 25.
Biden vs. Trump poll poll includes results from registered voters Fox News poll, the Quinnipiac University Survey, the CNN survey by SSRS, the Monmouth University Survey and the Washington Post survey / ABC News.

Survey polling has no margin for sampling error.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/AJmKcWajW60/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Taiwanese fear quarrel at home after quarantine in China

Taiwanese fear quarrel at home after quarantine in China

April 10, 2020
Gavin Lux and Ty Buttrey participate in the “MLB The Show 20” tournament

Gavin Lux and Ty Buttrey participate in the “MLB The Show 20” tournament

April 10, 2020
Time's latest issue features five covers, all honoring workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. From cafeteria workers to paramedics, they share stories of how they do their jobs amidst a global crisis.

This week’s Time magazine cover highlights frontline coronavirus workers

April 10, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *