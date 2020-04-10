Citing coronavirus, US deport 10,000 migrants in 3 weeks

The Trump administration has quickly deported about 10,000 migrants to Mexico and other countries in less than three weeks since imposing its toughest immigration restrictions to date in response to the coronavirus epidemic, have officials said on Thursday.

After the United States and Mexico closed their border to “non-essential travel” last month, US officials quickly began deporting almost all migrants arriving at the border, with minimal treatment. For the first time, mass repatriates include people seeking asylum as well as hundreds of single migrant children, the two groups that are protected by US law.

Actions reflect how the administration – in response to the pandemic – is taking action to achieve some of President Trump’s long-sought-after goals of restricting immigration, in this case barring asylum seekers and unaccompanied children to enter the United States, and with an end. bypass laws and bureaucratic requirements. Administration officials said they were acting to protect American residents as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is not about immigration,” the interim commissioner of the customs and border protection agency Mark Morgan said on several occasions when calling journalists. “Right now, it’s all about infectious disease and public health.”

The unprecedented new steps go beyond existing policies such as the one known as “Staying in Mexico”. Under this policy, more than 60,000 asylum seekers had to wait on the Mexican side of the border for immigration hearings in the United States. With rare exceptions, migrants are unable to seek protection in the United States, including those trying to enter official ports of entry.

Authorities cited a CDC order on March 21, Director Robert Redfield suspended travelers from Canada or Mexico for 30 days, based on a law dating from 1944, and wrote that “the existence of a communicable disease in a foreign country or place creates a serious danger.”

Morgan said asylum and other humanitarian protections are still available for migrants seeking refuge in the United States. Those who show “an appropriate level of fear,” he said, “will be treated on a case-by-case basis.”

The number of migrants met by US authorities at the southern border in recent weeks has dropped sharply, from a record last spring to among the lowest levels in decades. Morgan said most of the arrivals were adult men from Mexico, followed by the “North Triangle” countries of Central America, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

The danger is potentially greater for them north of the border. The United States is the global epicenter of the pandemic, with more than 460,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Thursday evening. Mexico and the three Central American countries combined have less than 4,000, or less than 1% of the American total.

Democrats in Congress have criticized the actions of the administration. A group of senators attacked the Department of Homeland Security for a “takeover” of the border “under the guise of a response to a global pandemic”.

“We are deeply concerned that the DHS is grossly and mistakenly interpreting its limited powers” under the CDC order, Democrats in the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote to the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf Tuesday. “A public health crisis does not give the executive a free pass to violate constitutional rights, or … operate outside the law.”

Morgan said US officials at the border were acting to minimize contact with and between migrants. To avoid transporting them and then detaining them in facilities not equipped for quarantine or social isolation, as recommended by the CDC, border patrol officers carry out basic medical assessments and take biometric information, then immediately refer to the nearest entry point, in coordination with Mexican authorities. Those who are not sent to Mexico are transported by air to their country of origin.

About 80% of migrants are returned “in just a few hours,” said Morgan. His agency, customs and border protection, has less than 100 migrants in police custody, which he called “the expected impact of the CDC order.” Last year, the agency owned about 19,000, causing an overcrowding crisis.

Officials on the appeal refused to provide the total number of children without guardians that US officials have abducted since March 21, but as of April 1 nearly 300 have been deported, according to the spokesman for customs and border protection John Mennell. Host countries report a dramatic increase. Guatemala hosted around 100 unaccompanied minors in the first week of April alone, as much as it did throughout the month of March.

When a migrant arriving at the border declares that he is afraid of being persecuted or tortured in his country of origin, border patrol personnel generally refer him to asylum officers trained by the Citizenship and Immigration Service agency. immigration for screening, the first step in the long process of seeking protection in the United States.

Administration officials have not explained how border patrol officers quickly assess whether to send a migrant to an asylum officer rather than simply deport him, and customs and border protection have refused to share any guidance given to its agents. Asylum officers have still not received any directives on the new measures, officials told the Times.

Disclosed border patrol memo obtained by ProPublica describes only one humanitarian exception to expulsion: if the migrant “spontaneously” makes a “reasonably credible” claim to an agent that he fears torture in his country of origin. This would potentially allow you to stay in the United States under the International Convention against Torture, but the standard of proof is higher, and it offers less secure status than asylum to stay in the United States.

As of March 21, asylum officials continue to receive removals from migrants for verifications of their fear allegations, which means that the border patrol “lets in certain people,” according to an employee of the US citizenship service and of immigration who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect against reprisals. But instead of the usual hundreds of returns per day to detention centers in Georgia, New York, California and Arizona, the daily total is single digits.

Administration officials and their foreign counterparts initially suggested that the policy would apply to migrants other than asylum seekers or unaccompanied children, and that Mexico, for example, would not accept non-migrants. citizens.

Morgan acknowledged that the coronavirus poses a “serious danger” to migrants, as well as to internal security personnel and the general public.

According to an internal Department of Homeland Security report obtained by The Times, more than 9,000 employees were sidelined by COVID-19. Over 600 have tested positive. The ministry has not yet released to its employees or the public the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus among its approximately 240,000 employees or 34,000 migrants in its care.

The detained population has fallen sharply in recent weeks. Judges, lawyers and immigration lawyers have demanded that migrants be released from the often overcrowded substandard establishments that experts describe as “petri dishes” for the virus. As part of a broader review, as of March 30, Immigration and Customs Enforcement had identified 600 “vulnerable” migrants in detention and released 160 of them.

Regardless of the application of the border immigration law, Morgan said that at airports and seaports, customs and border protection officials had referred more than 268,000 people returning from areas affected by the coronavirus to the CDC.

International travel fell by almost 98%. At land borders, non-commercial traffic has declined by more than 70% and by 75% for pedestrians, which represents almost 400,000 fewer people entering the United States every day.