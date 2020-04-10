Chuck Pagano’s love for doctors and nurses grows in the coronavirus era

The images that bombard us in the aftermath of COVID-19 are frightening, scary and heartbreaking, and Chuck Pagano looks at them in isolation with greater appreciation than most of us for the doctors, nurses and caregivers on the front line of this ruthless, deadly war.

It has been almost eight years since Pagano, then head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, started what would happily prove to be an inspiring lifetime fight against acute promyelocytic leukemia. It is a battle that, after years of cycles of ambulatory chemotherapy and alertness, ended in remission.

And all those years later, Pagano, 59, is the Bears’ defensive coordinator at a time when the brave soldiers at the hospital must be CHUCKSTRONG with their own lives on the line every day.

“Until you are put in a certain situation and faced with certain circumstances,” said Pagano to the Chicago Post, “you might not have any appreciation. … I think we all see the first responders from afar. going through this crisis, which are putting their lives at risk right now to help others.

“Going through my set of circumstances, my leukemia treatment in 2012, they were… what a boon, and how essential and important they were to my recovery, my treatment protocol, my process, all of that.

“I remember the first day I was admitted, and I was told this news … the attitude they have, the smile they have on their faces … we all understand that the work they do have to do and the ups and downs and the emotional roller coaster they have to be on.

“But they just lifted me up every day, encouraged me every day. They not only took care of me and treated me and did what they had to do medically, changing the outlet fluids and giving me medication, doing vital signs, the stuff day after day. Just how they could brighten up your day. They have always been so positive and optimistic, whatever the circumstances. “

Pagano’s heroes at the Simon Cancer Center at the University of Indiana in Indianapolis were Dr. Larry Cripe, oncologist, and nursing coordinator Stacey Dye, and too many others for him to even try to name and render justice for them and for them. And they will be heroes forever.

Today’s heroes, terrifyingly, have been forced to constantly look their own mortality in the eye.

“Now it’s totally different,” said Pagano. “It’s one thing from an emotional point of view, they walk into these rooms at the time, and it’s not like they’re going to get leukemia, cancer, treating cancer patients” said Pagano.

“They’re putting their lives on the line, and you know as well as I do, things are getting better with equipment, but the lack of respirators, masks, etc. … some of the stories you hear about emergencies and 10, 12 doctors and nurses having to share a mask at a given time. It’s crazy.

“But still, they show up every day for these people – for people they don’t know. This is the most important thing – they don’t know these people. They just know the job they have and the profession they’ve chosen is what you do, that’s what we need to do, and really, as you said, they are heroes, they are selfless.

“It’s like putting yourself on the front line in wartime.”

The Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala raised $ 7.3 million at the end of last year.

“What they see and what they face, day after day, we can watch the news, and it’s alarming, and it can get a little depressing if you want to,” said Pagano, “but if you put yourself in their place. Because I know just on my floor in 2012, unfortunately there were diagnosed people who came to this floor, were admitted and did not come home. And I was lucky. Very, very lucky.

“I was in the right place at the right time. I had excellent doctors, I had a large hospital, I had great support. And I also came across a highly curable form of leukemia. And it was because of research. “

Pagano’s glass has always been half full. Now more than ever. He had prayed when he received his diagnosis that he would live to dance at his daughters’ weddings. He danced at his daughter Tori’s wedding last July.

“I am optimistic that we will succeed together as a country,” said Pagano. “People adhere to these things of staying at home, social distance and all that. Because it’s scary. At first … “Ah, it’s okay, it won’t affect me.” It’s like cancer, you hear about it, but when it hits you, when we all think we’re invincible … it’s scary stuff, it’s scary time.

“There are no bad days. I’ve always had a good perspective, but going there gives you a new perspective on everything.

“Each of us will come out a little different … a greater appreciation for the everyday things that we have and that we are fortunate to be able to do. And now when things take you away, and it’s a little different, and you don’t have the luxury of the things that we have always had, the simplicity of getting in a car, going out for a meal, going to a grocery store … whatever.

“Everyone should have a much better appreciation when we go through this.”

CHUCKSTRONG to him and to all of our heroes.