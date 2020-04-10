Chip Kelly from UCLA is not a fan of organizing matches in empty stadiums

Chip Kelly’s motivational manual can be as useful in a global pandemic as it is during a college football season.

Preferred phrases by the UCLA coach such as “Control the controllables”, “So what, now what?” and “Win the day” are just as applicable to players preparing for a match as they are to a deadly virus.

This is why, in the first few weeks of a coronavirus attack that shows little sign of slowing down – and has blocked players at home, doing solitary workouts and taking online lessons – Kelly said her message hadn’t changed.

“Don’t worry about us coming back or anything like that,” Kelly said during a teleconference with reporters. “We will continue to do this until someone tells us that we are going to change. None of us know when this is going to happen, so don’t worry; let’s just worry about having a great Thursday. “

Still, Kelly, being in the business that he is, has naturally been asked if fall could include college football Saturdays.

He said he was preparing as if the 2020 season, which was scheduled to start against the State of New Mexico on August 29 at the Rose Bowl, would go as planned – while understanding that the decision would be guided by medical experts.

Although several professional leagues have considered resuming matches in empty stadiums, Kelly said he does not foresee a scenario in which this would be possible without giving up the appropriate guarantees.

“I mean, it’s not safe for the fans to attend the game, so I don’t know why it would be safe for the players to participate in the game,” said Kelly, adding that college governing bodies don’t would not be the ultimate arbiter. “The NCAA can weigh on it, but state governors and mayors will tell you if [you] can do it.

“The NCAA can say,” Hey, you’re all going to come back, “” he said, but if California Governor Gavin Newsom “says we won’t be going, then we won’t be.”

Kelly’s belief that sports shouldn’t take priority over public health was reinforced in a recent conversation he had with ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso.

“He told me that football is no more important than a person’s life,” Kelly said of Corso. “I think he is 100% right and I agree with him 100%.

“It is much more important than intercollegiate athletics. It’s a pandemic that has spread all over the world. As a human race, we need to realize this. And whatever we can do personally to prevent the spread, it is our responsibility to do it. “