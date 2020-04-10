Chinese spies attempt to spy on Zoom cats, experts say

Foreign spies are using US trust in Zoom video conferencing software to spy on business leaders and government officials, according to US intelligence experts.

Cyber ​​spies from China, as well as Russia, Iran and North Korea have attempted to monitor meetings held on Zoom as the coronavirus sparks an explosion of teleconferences, three anonymous officials told TIME.

“More than anyone, the Chinese are interested in what American businesses are doing,” said an official.

Officials say the spies are searching government, business and university Zoom chats for information they can steal, including research and intellectual property information.

Zoom – which saw its popularity explode during the coronavirus epidemic when Americans were forced to stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus – has been criticized in recent weeks for its privacy and security concerns, leading to the CEO Eric Yuan to apologize.

In a blog post earlier this month, Yuan admitted that Zoom “hadn’t designed the product with the foresight that, in a few weeks, everyone in the world would work, study and socialize from home.”

US officials told the magazine that there was “no evidence” that Zoom was compromised by China – it routes some of its encryption keys through Chinese servers – but said that the security vulnerabilities of the platform could make her vulnerable.

In a statement to TIME, Zoom said it “has a number of documented controls and protections in place to protect data and prevent unauthorized access, including by Zoom employees. These controls are strictly applied throughout the company, regardless of jurisdiction. “

Last week, at least two attorneys general in the United States asked Zoom for information on measures taken to protect the privacy of its users.

“We are alarmed by the incidents of the bombing and we are requesting more information from the company on its privacy and security measures in coordination with other attorneys general,” said the Connecticut attorney general, William Tong.

The Boston office of the FBI has warned Zoom users not to make meetings on the site public or to share links after receiving two reports of unidentified individuals invading school sessions, a phenomenon known as ” bombing zoom ”.

New York State AG Letitia James has sent Zoom a letter with a number of questions to ensure that the company takes appropriate measures to ensure the privacy and security of users.