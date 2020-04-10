Chinese government reveals draft list of animals that can be bred for meat

Beijing temporarily banned all wildlife trade for food following the epidemic, which has now spread worldwide to infect more than 1.6 million people, but the new law doesn’t has not yet been finalized.

Chinese Ministry of Agriculture Releases Draft List of Animals Considered suitable for use as livestock Wednesday evenings, including staples such as pigs, cows, chickens and sheep, as well as “special livestock” such as a number of deer, alpaca and ostrich species.

Two species of foxes, raccoons and mink can be kept as livestock but not for their meat.

There is no mention of animal species suspected by scientists to have spread the virus to humans, such as pangolins, bats and civets.

Dogs are also missing from the livestock list, which, if formally enforced, would lead to the first nationwide ban on their consumption in China for a victory for animal rights defenders. “With the progress of human civilization and public concern and preference for the protection of animals, dogs have moved from traditional livestock to pets,” said an explanation for the project. “They are generally no longer considered cattle in the rest of the world. It is not advisable to list them under cattle or poultry in China.” The project has not yet been finalized and the public has until May 8 to provide comments. The Humane Society International said on Thursday that the proposed proposal could be a game-changer for animal welfare in China. “We have to wait for the outcome of the consultation phase, but this project could actually pave the way for China to officially remove dogs and cats from the menu,” spokeswoman Wendy Higgins said. The initial epidemic of the new coronavirus epidemic was linked to a wet market in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province in central China, where a wide variety of wild animals were sold as meat, including snakes, pigs -epics and raccoon dogs. The wet market is a term widely used in parts of Asia to describe markets that sell meat, fish and perishables. Not all wet markets sell animal products. The consumption of wild animals is not common in most of China but there is a very lucrative trade, in particular in the south of the country. When wild animals are kept nearby and in unsanitary conditions, experts say there is a high risk of spreading the virus between animals and then potentially in humans. Researchers have speculated that it may have been a bat or pangolin that originally spread the virus to humans, but there is still no conclusive answer.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/10/asia/china-wildlife-law-coronavirus-intl-hnk/index.html