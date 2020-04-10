Chinese Generations of SARS Now Faced with Gaokao Examination in New Pandemic

It begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Normally, at school, she would take short breaks between lessons during the day, before coming home to revise. But in the past two months, her city was stranded against coronaviruses, so she studied all day in front of her laptop until her eyes hurt.

“I am quite worried. The gaokao is really too important a turning point. A person’s level of education is really important. There are very few successful people who are not very educated,” said Xiong. .

Huge pressure is put on students to succeed, so much so that in 2019, the Chinese government ordered parents and teachers not to overwork them.

Originally scheduled for June, the Chinese government delayed the review by at least a month.

Across China, students and teachers speculate that the postponement will help or hinder their grades. But for some, the prospect of another month of study is already causing extreme anxiety.

“After the postponement of the gaokao, I had more anxiety,” wrote Xiong in a viral article on his Weibo account. “But it’s a psychological battle and I have to win and I have to win.”

Hit or miss

The test will now be administered between July 7 and 8, except in Beijing and Hubei Province, the epicenter of origin of the virus, who haven’t announced their dates yet.

The deferral is designed to account for the disruption of student education caused by the virus.

While high school seniors in more than a dozen provinces have returned to school, students from many other places, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and Hubei, are still waiting to return to study online, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Students from Shanghai and Guangdong in their final years of school will return in class on April 27.

But the delay of the gaokao at divided students. While some celebrated the possibility of continuing their education before the exam, others were horrified by the prospect of another month of stress.

The gaokao is a nine-hour examination which takes place over two days and covers four subjects: Chinese, mathematics, English and science (physics, chemistry and biology) or the liberal arts (politics, history and geography).

Student test scores are the only criteria for university admission in China, unlike the SAT in the United States, where students can take the exam multiple times. Most Chinese students only get one hit.

After the announcement, a viral meme showed a cartoon character setting up a 100-day countdown for the exam, only to check a month later and see that there were still 98 days left.

Guangzhou student Sharon Li was relieved to learn of the postponement. She has been studying from home for gaokao for weeks, hitting books every day from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm, after which she does additional homework.

Li said that when she started studying at home, she put enormous pressure on herself to compete with the other students. She recalled one of her teacher’s warnings about the release.

“He said that because we could not compare the difficulty with which we are studying now, some students would not feel the pressure, and once we go back to school and take exams, we would realize how much we had lagged behind, “she said. said.

She started to get up late, sometimes studying until 2 a.m., but her sanity and grades suffered. Now with an extra month to study, Li hopes to adopt a more relaxed study program.

“I can use the extra month to strengthen my weaknesses. Maybe I can even create miracles – it might be possible,” she said.

But Li Yongjun, whose daughter Ruoran is currently studying for the Beijing exam, said the postponement meant another “month of torment” for millions of parents like him.

“We are all tired,” he said. “It’s difficult for everyone. We all hope that the exams can be done sooner, the sooner the better. It tires everyone if they hang around.”

“Chosen by God”

In a stroke of fate, many adolescents taking the exam this year were born in 2003 – when severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) seized China. A coronavirus dominated the year of their birth, now it will mark their last year in school.

This pandemic makes life much more difficult than SARS, during which most schools remained open despite the virus infecting 8,098 people and killing 744 people.

Li, a high school student from Guangzhou, said that the fact that she was born just months before the SARS epidemic and that she is now studying for gaokao in another epidemic gives her the impression that her generation has been “chosen by God”. “It’s like a drama,” she said. “We are really witnessing the story.”

Other students felt that they had grown more in the past three months than the rest of their lives. Wuhan vocational student Xiong wrote in her article on Weibo that she and her sister had stopped thinking about “celebrities and food” and were now deciding what to do with their lives.

“In no time at all, we have grown from two carefree children to two young women who are worried about their future … I don’t see where the path is ahead,” she said.