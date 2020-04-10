China reclassifies dogs as pets after coronavirus

China has developed new guidelines to reclassify dogs as pets, rather than livestock, following the coronavirus epidemic – a move the Humane Society has called “revolutionary” in animal welfare.

The pathogen, which has infected more than 1.5 million people worldwide since its appearance in the Asian nation, is believed to originate from horseshoe bats and be transmitted to humans through other species for sale at a wildlife market in Wuhan.

Dog meat remains a delicacy in parts of China, although it is increasingly unpopular and has been banned as food in at least one Chinese city.

“With regard to dogs, with the progress of human civilization and the public concern and love for the protection of animals, dogs have been” specialized “to become pets, and internationally are not considered livestock, and they will not be regulated as livestock in China, “said the agriculture ministry on Wednesday.

The designation of livestock means that animals can be bred for food, milk, fur, fiber and medicine, or to be used in sporting or military activities.

China has also banned the breeding, trade and consumption of wildlife after the outbreak – and has promised to make the ban permanent.

The draft guidelines released this week identify 18 species as livestock, including cattle, pigs, poultry and camels.

He also added 13 other “special” species that would be exempt from the wildlife trade, including reindeer, alpacas, pheasants, ostriches and foxes.

Last month, the Chinese city of Shenzhen became the first in the country to officially ban the consumption of dogs.

However, the Humane Society International estimates that 10 million dogs are killed every year for meat in China, including stolen pets, and the city of Yulin still hosts annual dog meat festivals.

“This draft proposal could signal a revolutionary moment for animal welfare in China,” company spokeswoman Wendy Higgins told Reuters.

With post wires