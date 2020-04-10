CDC extends “non-navigation order” for all cruises during coronavirus crisis

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ”have extended a“ non-navigation order ”for all cruise ships indefinitely.

“We are working with the cruise industry to improve the health and safety of crews at sea and the communities around the ports of entry for American cruise ships,” said CDC director Robert Redfield. said in a statement.

“The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide essential public health advice to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce.” during the rest of this period. pandemic, “he added.

On March 14, the CDC declared “sailless” a day after cruise lines announced the voluntary suspension of most of their operations in US ports, according to The Hill.

Since then, at least 10 cruise ships have docked in American ports with crew members and passengers who have tested positive for the coronavirus or who have shown symptoms of the disease, the newspaper reported.

According to the CDC, the last order will remain in effect until the “first of three situations” occurs: