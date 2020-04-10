CBS Throws Dan Fouts And Charles Davis Into NFL Booth Redesign

CBS Sports let go of its No. 2 NFL game analyst Dan Fouts, The Post learned.

CBS is now targeting Fox’s second NFL analyst Charles Davis, according to sources, as a potential replacement. Fox tries to restrain Davis. CBS has also considered its own analyst, Trent Green, as a potential replacement for Fouts alongside Ian Eagle.

The move with Fouts is not related to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Fouts contract concluded at the end of this season.

CBS ‘top priority for the offseason was to keep its # 1 analyst Tony Romo, who ended up receiving a $ 180 million 10-year contract in late February.

Fouts, 69, has had a long and decorated career on and off the field. A quarter of the Hall of Fame with the Chargers, Fouts retired from playing in 1987 and has been a sports broadcaster for decades, including on “Monday Night Football”, where he teamed up with Al Michaels and Dennis Miller .

Fouts could try to pursue his career as a broadcaster in another outlet, but it would likely be at university, where he spent much of his career.

Having two networks competing on Davis’ services is an interesting turn of events. Fox had Greg Olsen on his radar to replace Davis, 55, to be his No. 2 analyst with Kevin Burkhardt.

Olsen quickly progressed as a potential future analyst. He made games as an active player and worked with Burkhardt on the XFL. There was a strong feeling that Olsen would retire and enter the pit, but the Seahawks offered him $ 7 million, so he is playing at least one more season.

Fox still likes Davis, but Olsen is considered the guy for whom he reserved a seat on show # 2.

Fox has also had talks with Drew Brees, but the fight for Brees after his retirement is seen more as a battle between ESPN and NBC.

Meanwhile, CBS is high on Green, who has teamed up with Greg Gumbel in recent years. CBS also likes its other analysts, including Adam Archuletta, James Lofton and Rich Gannon, but Green and Davis are considered the best choices to replace Fouts.

This role takes on special significance this year, as CBS acquired another playoff game with the NFL’s extended post-season format that Eagle and its new partner should call.