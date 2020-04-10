CBS spends a week at home with “NCIS”, “FBI” and “Young Sheldon”

With much of the nation under the command to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of competition from live cable sport events, “NCIS” has attracted the widest audience season for a scripted program for the second consecutive week, leading CBS to a sweep of the top four spots in the weekly ranking during prime time and its eighth consecutive victory.

CBS’s action drama averaged 13.656 million viewers, its highest since May 8, 2018, according to same-day live figures released Tuesday by Nielsen. “NCIS” had an average of 13.196 million viewers a week earlier.

It was the third time in four weeks and the fourth time this season that “NCIS” was the most-watched show of the week. “NCIS” is the only scripted program to exceed weekly viewing ratings during the 2019-2020 prime-time television season.

The police drama of the second season “FBI”, which followed “NCIS”, had a high streak for the second consecutive week, with an average of 10.858 million viewers. Its previous record was 10.691 million viewers.

CBS’s “Young Sheldon” was the only other program of the week to reach more than 10 million viewers, with an average of 10.141 million viewers.

“60 Minutes” was fourth of the week, with an average of 9.995 million viewers. The news magazine has finished first twice, second twice, third and fourth times in the past six weeks.

The finale of “Hawaii Five-0” was sixth of the week, with an average of 9.591 million viewers, its highest since January 5, 2018.

CBS also hit season highs in its other two Friday series. “Blue Bloods” averaged 8.766 million viewers after “Hawaii Five-0”, its record since February 15, 2019, to finish eighth of the week and first among 22 hours. programs. “MacGyver” recorded on average its largest audience since February 2, 2018, 7,073 million, tied for 17th.

CBS also had the only premiere on the four main broadcast networks, “Broke”, which drew the biggest audience of the season for a comic first, with an average of 7,073 million viewers, and tied for 17th , and third among comedies aired between March 30 and Sunday.

“Broke” retained 92.8% of the “Mom” audience that preceded it. “Maman” has an average of 7,624 million viewers, 13th for the week, second among comedies.

CBS averaged 6.65 million viewers for its 13th win of the season. ABC was second after a third consecutive place, with an average of 4.86 million viewers.

NBC was third among broadcast networks after a second consecutive place, with an average of 4.01 million viewers. He broadcast reruns of the three elements of his “Chicago” franchise, which were fourth, seventh and twelfth the previous week.

Fox was fourth among broadcast networks for the ninth time in the nine weeks following its Super Bowl LIV television broadcast, with an average of 3.24 million viewers for its 15 hours of prime time programming.

CBS, ABC and NBC each broadcast 22 hours of prime time programming.

ABC’s top-rated program was the season finale of the medical drama “The Good Doctor”, 11th of the week, with an average of 7.713 million viewers.

The “The Voice” singing contest was NBC’s most popular program, averaging 9.778 million viewers, fifth for the week and second for a Monday TV show since March 18, 2019.

“The Voice” was the first among the alternative series six times in the six weeks of its spring season. He was in the top five every week of his spring season.

“The Masked Singer” was Fox’s highest ranked series for the eighth time since the week of its Super Bowl broadcast, with an average of 8.903 million viewers, the most since its post-Super Bowl episode, to finish seventh in the week.

Fox News Channel won the cable network race for the 11th consecutive week, with an average of 4.065 million viewers, third among all networks behind CBS and ABC, overtaking NBC.

As was the case a week earlier, Fox News Channel was broadcasting each of the top 15 prime-time cable TV programs. Its top-ranked show was Tuesday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which averaged 5,032 million viewers, 28th overall.

CNN was second, with an average of 2.251 million viewers. MSNBC has an average of 2.072 million viewers to finish third after finishing second five of the previous six weeks.