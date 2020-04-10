Cases double in Europe every 3-4 days, says WHO official

CNN

Former Los Angeles player Laker and NBA cheerleader Hall of Fame Magic Johnson joined CNN’s Coronavirus Town Hall to talk about his experience with two major epidemics – the HIV epidemic and now this pandemic.

On racial inequality during a pandemic:

“When you think of African Americans, we are already dealing with a lot of health issues. And then the lack of access to health care is just an unbeatable combination, and so we have to improve,” he said. he declares.

Change has to start at the local level, then at the state level, then at the federal level, he said.

“Until someone says, hey, we’re going to make sure that African-Americans and Latinos and others have a level playing field, that the same opportunities that others have … Until that things are changing, (minorities) are always going to have a lack of health care. “

On the parallels between this pandemic and the HIV / AIDS epidemic:

Johnson announced in 1991 his retirement from the NBA – and his HIV status. “I think at the moment it is similar to what has happened with HIV and AIDS,” he said.

Some of these parallels include a lack of testing in black and minority communities and a lack of accurate information in disadvantaged areas, he said.

Watch: