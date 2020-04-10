California options and limits in the fight against coronaviruses

With its nearly $ 1 billion contract to acquire 200 million respiratory and surgical masks per month, amid a national shortage of critical protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers, the California has demonstrated what appears to be a unique ability to set its own course in the battle for coronaviruses.

“We have decided enough is enough,” Governor Gavin Newsom told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Tuesday announcing the deal, which has been admired for its audacity and questions among Sacramento lawmakers. on transparency. “Let’s use the purchasing power of the state of California as a nation state.”

Newsom’s description of California as a “nation state” was instructive, as it emphasized the advantage of state size while alluding to its limits.

One cannot be Pollyannish and underestimate the magnitude of the impact on the state coffers but also on the local governments which were already tense a few months ago. California Gov. Gavin Newsom

It is true that the California economy is world class in its scale – its 2019 gross domestic product of $ 3.14 trillion would rank fifth in the world, ahead of Britain and France, if it were an independent country. But because it is a state, California faces constraints on its ability to manage its own affairs that could turn into brick walls as the coronavirus crisis unfolds.

State health policies, such as its unconditional adherence to the Affordable Care Act, have given it tools to manage the immediate crisis of public health ramifications better than many others.

Its proactive implementation of home support orders and other social distancing measures may have resulted in lower rates of infection and death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, compared to states such as than New York, where infections appeared in much the same way. but the action came later.

But there are so many things that a single state can do without the help or cooperation of the federal government. The limitations are legal, administrative and financial. Although California’s tax resources are substantial, they are not unlimited.

While the federal government can essentially print money to fund its programs, California must adopt a balanced budget each year. And this requirement is almost certain to bite harder as tax revenues decline due to business closings, rising unemployment and the collapse of the stock markets.

“You can’t be Pollyannish and minimize the magnitude of the impact on state coffers but also on local governments which were already strained a few months ago,” Newsom told me. “It’s not just the initial loss of income; it’s the background of the increased responsibility to deepen and broaden the social safety net … for those who have been most affected, to know low-income people [households]. ”

He said he had written to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), to stress the need for additional stimulus assistance for states and localities in the federal treasury.

Newsom has the support of state trading leaders in this appeal. “State and local governments will no longer have a penny,” said Robbie Hunter, president of the State Building and Construction Trades Council. “They’re going to stop building public works, and we’re going to have 2008 on steroids.”

Newsom has avoided banning major construction projects, as some other states have done, to keep construction workers at work and public works projects on track.

The pain caused by changes in the tax landscape will be particularly acute in California, as Newsom and the Legislative Assembly have proposed an ambitious expansion of aid to low-income Californians, including wider eligibility for Medi-Cal, the program State Medicaid, regardless of immigration of applicants. status.

The state has also expanded premium subsidies for those enrolled in affordable health care law plans through Covered California, its individual insurance purse.

These expansions reflected assumptions as recent as in January that the state budget was low, its economy on the move and its budget fund for rainy days on pace to reach $ 21 billion by this summer.

All of these expectations had to be revised. The crisis could exhaust the budget surplus in a few months. In addition, the economic downturn has highlighted the structural flaws of a state tax system that minimizes property tax revenue (thanks to proposition 13), leaving it dependent on income tax, in particular rich.

“The reality is that we are in a state that is too dependent on capital gains,” says Newsom. As a result, the volatility of tax revenue “will be acute”.

California is relatively well prepared to handle the public health ramifications of the coronavirus crisis.

“California is in a better place than other states because we have been aggressive in implementing and improving the Affordable Care Act,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of the advocacy group at goal non-profit Health Access California. “We are expanding Medicaid, we have set up our own exchange, we have done things right in the year to expand Medi-Cal.”

Yet the state cannot achieve everything it wants without the cooperation of the federal government, particularly with regard to Med-Cal, because as a version of Medicaid, it is a joint state-federal program.

The state has requested several deviations from the Medicaid rules, which are allowed by law with government approval. Most are still pending, but the state recently obtained approval for a change that had become a bone of contention with the government.

It was a request for a tax on managed care organizations which was to provide Medi-Cal with $ 1.5 billion from next year.

The federal government’s Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services rejected the request last year, fearing that the agency would act on President Trump’s often expressed disregard for Californian policies rather than on the merits. On April 3, however, the agency signed on a revised request until 2022-2023.

“It was a big, big boost for us,” said Newsom. “I don’t think it would have happened if we hadn’t been in this crisis. We were ready for litigation. “In the heat of the crisis,” he said, the relationship between the state and the Trump administration “has improved considerably in the past few weeks,” at least on health care, as approval shows. .

California faces other challenges as a state among many rather than as a sovereign. For example, it has virtually no ability to control its own borders. This could pose a risk if the state succeeded in suppressing and mitigating COVID-19 infections is not comparable in states which have not acted to encourage social distancing in such a proactive manner.

“In California, given the responses in other states, one thing that is going to be a problem is whether you are limiting people from Utah, Texas, Florida or any other state that has a later spark in the virus, “says Kevin. Klowden, expert in regional and Californian economics at the Milken Institute. Some states, including Florida, have dictated that travelers from “sensitive” states must self-quarantine for weeks after crossing the border.

“California is a big state with a lot of different entry points,” says Klowden. “This is why you have huge concerns about the relationship with the federal government, because you have to be able to coordinate travel issues and make sure that if 70% of the country manages to control the virus but that 30% don’t do it, he doesn’t come back. ”

Not all of the pressure on California politics will come from outside the state. Beaten by home stay orders, the California Restaurant Assn., For example, has previously asked Newsom to postpone planned state minimum wage increases, with the goal of lowering it from $ 13 an hour currently ($ 12 for employers of 25 workers or less) at $ 15 by 2022 or 2023.

“When the COVID-19 crisis passes, there will be scorched earth on the catering and employment landscape,” the association said in a letter of March 27.

The proposal will certainly be contested by workers’ representatives. “We’re going to be defending against a lot of corporate lobbying issues,” said Steve Smith, spokesperson for the California Labor Federation.

The real challenge for California will come when it tries to start reopening its economy. The phase depends on the considerable expansion of its capacity to screen for signs of coronavirus infection in the general population. Shortages of test supplies, including swabs and chemical reagents for testing, are emerging as barriers to the process.

“We just have to evolve exponentially,” says Newsom. “This remains a problem, especially if we talk about the next iteration, which comes back to work: how to return to a semblance of normalcy?”