BTS’s Bang Bang Con event will be broadcast in the middle of the coronavirus shutdown



Please note, BTS Army: This is not an exercise.

K-pop sensation BTS is hosting a “special online streaming” party from April 17 to 18 in the United States (April 18 to 19 at Korean Standard Time), more than a month after the group began canceling tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The BTS virtual festival, dubbed Bang Bang Con, will offer a marathon of recorded concert sequences before the pandemic ends live events around the world.

Starting at 8 p.m. Pacific on April 17, Friday’s programming includes a video of the BTS 2015 HYYH live concert, the HYYH 2016 epilogue, the Red Bullet Live 2014 trilogy and 3rd Muster 2016. Cyber-extravagance will resume at the same time April 18, with the Wings Tour 2017 live in Seoul, the Wings Tour: The Final, the 4th Muster 2018 and the concert Love Yourself Seoul 2018.

Bang Bang Con is the latest effort by artists “ON” to continue to entertain their fans in auto-quarantine. Last month, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook participated in James Corden’s “Homefest” special, which included Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa and more.

On April 18, the rescue event for coronavirus “One World: Together At Home” by Global Citizen and Lady Gaga, organized by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, and welcoming musical guests such as Eilish, Lizzo, J Balvin , Elton John, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Kacey Musgraves.

BTS Bang Bang Con will be available for free on the Youtube channel, BANGTANTV.