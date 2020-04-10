BTS launches free concert series

BTS has announced “Bang Bang Con”, a concert series they will broadcast on YouTube starting at 11 p.m. AND April 17.
THE ARMY, as fans of BTS are known, can tune in to BANGTANTV’s YouTube channel to enjoy several of their past concerts, including “2015 BTS LIVE: the happiest moment of life on stage” and “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour “In Seoul.”
The group of mega-selling boys released their fourth album, “Map of the Soul: 7” in February.
He followed last year’s “Soul Card: Persona” and was eagerly awaited.
The group planned to launch a new world tour this month with a kickoff at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, but this became one of many events. either canceled or postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
BTS has been active in staying connected to its followers in other ways – including a series of Korean language teaching videos.
