Bryce Aiken transferred to Seton Hall in Key Pirates

The day was September 19, 2015. Myles Powell signed up for Seton Hall on an official visit and will later become one of the program’s biggest successes. The same day, his close friend, Bryce Aiken, was also on campus.

However, Aiken did not pull the trigger like Powell and joined Harvard three weeks later. Four and a half years later, he returns home.

The native of Randolph, N.J., a leading player in the transfer market, announced Thursday his long-awaited decision, choosing Seton Hall at the expense of Michigan, Maryland and the state of Iowa.

“When I got into this decision, that’s just where my heart lied,” he told The Post in a telephone interview. “From the first conversation I had with the coach [Kevin] Willard, I knew where I belonged. He has the ultimate confidence in me as a player and truly his belief in me is evident most of all, he knows that I can help them maintain the level they were used to.

“My knowledge of the program and the coaching staff was paramount in my decision. I was able to rekindle a relationship and reconnect with coach Willard. It was almost as if I had been playing under him for the past four years, in some of our conversations to be honest with you. Just having a good relationship with my trainer means the world to me. “

After playing seven games this season due to a foot injury, he should receive a medical jersey and be immediately eligible. He is a major addition, a top goaltender who will help make up for the loss of Powell, the first All-American team in the school’s first Associated Press team since 1953, and Quincy McKnight. The Pirates will also see Takis Molson, the transfer to Canisius, participate in the rotation this season. As long as versatile junior striker Sandro Mamukelashvili returns as scheduled – he’s testing the waters of the 2020 NBA Draft – the Pirates should once again be an NCAA tournament team, and perhaps even among the top 25.

Seton Hall has a purse still open and is at stake for a number of targets, such as transfers Luther Muhammad (Ohio State), Jamarius Burton (Wichita State) and Landers Nolley (Virginia Tech), and the four-star striker in Adama Sanogo state. Sanogo attends The Patrick School, the same program that produced Aiken, former Seton Hall star Angel Delgado and current assistant coach Grant Billmeier.

“Dude, I’m thrilled,” said Aiken. “I am delighted to be able to be at home in New Jersey, to have the support of my family, my friends, the State of origin. Of all who participate. “

The ultra-qualified 6-foot athlete Aiken averaged 22.2 points as a junior at Harvard, leading the Crimson to the Ivy League tournament final and two NIT wins. He averaged 16.7 points per game this season before the foot injury. He performed well against elite competition, scoring 30 points last year in a narrow loss to Maryland and 38 points in last year’s Ivy League title loss to Yale.

Ivy League coach familiar with Aiken thinks he can make an impact in the Grand Est, praising his individual ability, shooting prowess and offensive skills, while stressing that his defense and game are hard work. Classes.

“He’s a stallion,” said the coach. “Its strengths are the 3, the deepest and the dribbling, and reaching the line where it is automatic.”

His only shortcoming was health, playing in 65 games in three seasons, and now he will join the rugged Big East. But Aiken said he is in good health now and willing to take on the challenge ahead.

“I have the ultimate confidence in my own abilities,” he said. “But you know, you can’t play basketball on your own. I’m super excited to join the guys who are already there. They have a super solid base and have just had another winning season. So I’m definitely going to have their support.

“But from my personal point of view, there is no doubt that I can maintain the level of success that I have been able to achieve throughout my academic experience so far and continue the winning ways of Seton Hall.”