Bridget Regan presents the new southern gothic drama “Paradise Lost”

Life imitated the art of “Paradise Lost” star Bridget Regan when she filmed the new drama Spectrum.

“My character uproots his life from Palo Alto, California, and moves to Mississippi, and so there was this symbiotic thing between me and my character going through the same thing – taking everything and noticing all the differences and similarities,” says Regan, 38 years old (“The Last Ship”), referring to how she temporarily moved from her Los Angeles home to film the show just outside of Baton Rouge.

Previewing Monday, “Paradise Lost” is a modern southern Gothic tale by Yates Forsythe (Josh Hartnett), a prodigal son returning to his hometown of Bishop, Miss. Along the way, his wife Frances (Regan) learns that her husband might not be the man she thought he was.

“Throughout the series, Josh’s character has a lot of secrets that my character is starting to discover,” said Regan, also known for “Jane the Virgin” and “Agent Carter”.

“The deterioration of that confidence and the revelations – it’s really your worst nightmare that you discover the person you love and the one you are closest to is not the person you thought you knew. It is simply terrifying. “

The show can be described as “Succession” meets “True Detective”, with a few “Twin Peaks,” she says. It is a family saga, a moody mystery draped in moss, and is filled with original secondary characters. In fact, Regan assumed it was based on a novel, thanks to its epic quality as it tells the saga of the Forsythe family.

“I read the first two scripts, and about a dozen pages and put them down and said,” Okay, what is it based on? “And I went to Google to try to find out – because it was so rich, so full, and all of these characters were fully realized and there was such a rich past,” she said. was not the case. It has just been written by a novelist [Rhodes Fishburne]. “

Frances is a psychiatrist who establishes a practice when her family moves to Bishop, and her work soon becomes muddled with her husband’s secrets.

“She really only has one real patient, and he is played by Silas Mitchell, her character name is Boyd and he has PTSD and is dealing with a lot of really dark stuff,” she said. “Throughout her treatment with him, she realizes that there is a connection between the secrets of her in-laws and her husband and Boyd.”

Her intimidating in-laws are played by Nick Nolte and Barbara Hershey.

“Barbara plays this southern matriarch and she has this beautiful delicate feminine energy, but she doesn’t play a cliché, which I love so much,” she says. “The characters of Nick and Barbara are these very rich and powerful old money characters from the South, and they bring such nuance and life to them. They are just legends.

“The whole thing was incredible; I had never been on a show like this before where I felt so excited about the material, so excited about it and so honored to be part of it, ”said Regan. “I was the leader of a show where all the time I pinched myself that we were here and that I had the honor of playing this realistic woman really fully realized.