Boris Johnson is out of intensive care

The American Heart Association (AHA) has released a draft set of guidelines for emergency workers responding to victims of cardiac arrest in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines, “Interim Advice for Basic and Advanced Life Support in Adults, Children and Newborns with Suspected or Confirmed Covid-19,” were published Thursday in the journal AHA Circulation.

“The goal is to ensure that patients with or without COVID-19 who experience cardiac arrest have the best possible chance of survival without compromising the safety of rescuers,” the AHA said in a press release on the changes.

The new rules include limiting the number of people in a room or on the premises when responding to a cardiac arrest call, and minimizing the spread of the virus in the air by “prioritizing oxygenation strategies and ventilation ”to reduce the risk of aerosol spray.

The AHA also recommends that healthcare systems and EMS agencies implement policies for frontline workers regarding whether to start or continue resuscitation efforts for Covid-19 patients based on the chances of survival of the person.

The agency still encourages passers-by to perform CPR or defibrillation on potential Covid-19 patients, especially if they are family members living in the same home. For a spectator in a public place, the AHA recommends using a face mask or blanket for the rescuer and the victim during hands-free CPR to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

A certain context: University of Chicago executive director of Rescue Care and co-author of the guidelines, Dr. Dana Edelson, said in a statement that while CPR is essential for many patients, it puts rescuers at increased risk exposure to the coronavirus.

“These guidelines are based on the evolution of science and expert advice to help health systems and providers to mitigate this risk in the hope of maintaining the cardiac arrest survival gains made during of the past two decades, “she said.

Other health groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American Association of Respiratory Care and the American College of Emergency Physicians, among others, collaborated with the AHA on news Guidelines.