“The Prime Minister has been able to take short walks, between rest periods, as part of the care he receives to assist in his recovery,” said spokesman 10 Downing Street.

“He spoke to his doctors and thanked the entire clinical team for the incredible care he received.

said he expressed his thanks to the staff as he The spokespersonsaid he expressed his thanks to the staff as he ICU back in a department of St Thomas hospital Thursday evening.

Johnson remains in hospital and will follow the advice of his medical team, the spokesman said, but is not expected to retire to the campaign of British Prime Minister Checkers.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will continue to replace him.

Johnson’s spokesman said Thursday that “he would receive close surveillance early in his recovery” but that he was “in a very good mood”.

The Prime Minister spent three nights in intensive care and received “standard oxygen treatment”, according to his spokesperson, but did not require mechanical or invasive ventilation.

Johnson was taken to hospital on Sunday because he had “persistent” coronavirus symptoms 10 days after being positive. His condition deteriorated and he was placed in intensive care on Monday, causing a shock ripple across the UK.

The gravity of the Prime Minister’s state in times of national emergency, combined with the absence of a formal procedure for the succession of heads of government in the United Kingdom, has raised questions about who ruled the country.

Politicians around the world have wished him a speedy recovery, with President Donald Trump extending his “best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend of our nation” at a press conference.

Johnson’s spokesman said on Wednesday that he was “clinically stable and responds to treatment. “

Rishi Sunak, the UK finance minister, said in a daily press conference on Downing Street on Wednesday that Johnson “was sitting in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team”.

Prime Minister’s pregnant partner Carrie Symonds also experienced symptoms of Covid-19, but said over the weekend that she was “on the mend.”

Symonds tweeted a photo of a rainbow and cheering emojis on Thursday evening to show its support for the UK’s regular cheering for health workers on Thursday evening.

The UK is expected to review its lockdown next week, but the restrictions are unlikely to be eased in the near future, Johnson’s spokesperson said government advisers would decide when the peak would have passed.

The country is starting to see a plateau in coronavirus cases, but it is still too early to be clear on the lifting of social distancing restrictions, NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said on Friday.

Speaking to Sky News in south London, Powis said: “We hope we start to see a plateau. But we have to continue to follow the instructions. This is how the plateau will turn into a drop.”