Book award ceremony will be virtual (and free) this year

This year, the Los Angeles Times Book Award Ceremony will be free and open to everyone as it will be virtual.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in hundreds of canceled and rescheduled entertainment events, ceremonies, galas and festivals, including the Times’s Festival of Books, slated to take place next weekend on the London campus. ‘University of Southern California before being postponed until October. But historical crises and unforeseen changes have a way of forcing creative alternatives.

For the first time since its launch in 1980, the L.A. Times will welcome its Book awards ceremony – sort of – virtually. The awards ceremony, which usually kicks off the Book Festival, will begin at 8 a.m.Pacific on April 17, when the L.A. Times Books Twitter page will announce the 14 winners, followed by short video acceptance speeches by the winners.

The awards recognize outstanding literary works published last year in the fields of science and technology, history, poetry, biography, fiction, children’s literature and more. This year, the Ray Bradbury Prize for Science Fiction, Fantasy and Speculative Fiction debuts. Video speeches will also be shared by three previously announced recipients – Walter Mosley for the Robert Kirsch Prize, Keren Taylor for the Innovator Prize and Emily Bernard for the Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose.

Finalists in the other categories include Colson Whitehead, Ronan Farrow, Laura Lippman, George Packer, Marlon James and Steph Cha.

The awards have always been presented at a physical ceremony, said Ann Binney, coordinator of The Times special projects. “Going back to the very beginning, there might have been a lunch or dinner,” she said, “and it was a smaller deal.” In the late 1990s, the celebration expanded and opened its doors to the public. More than 1,000 guests from the publishing and literary world, as well as members of the general public, attended the event at UCLA’s Royce Hall, where the festivities took place before moving to the USC.

“People seem to be at their most creative in these times,” said Binney of the new format. “In the case of book prizes, we found a new way to celebrate virtually all of these book award finalists and winners in a matter of weeks. And we all got together, with our different expertise, and we had this idea. “

“Even if we will really miss the community that meets in person,” she added, “we have reinvented the celebration for the time we are right now.”

Other large award ceremonies were forced to adjust their plans after implementing strict measures against group rallies across the country.

Crowds cheer at the Los Angeles Times Book Prize at the USC’s Bovard Auditorium in 2017. (Michael Owen Baker / for the time)

the Obie Prize The ceremony, which pays homage to off-Broadway and off-Broadway productions and artists, was originally scheduled for May 18 but will now be virtual, although details have not been announced. The money that would have been spent on a traditional ceremony will go to artists whose pieces have been canceled due to the virus.

Pulitzer Prize Jury Announced Monday that it will postpone announcements by this year’s winners by two weeks to give journalists covering the pandemic more time to assess the finalists; its annual awards luncheon, traditionally held in May, has been postponed until the fall.

The Mystery Writers of America also had to cancel their Edgar Awards banquet and symposium, but they will announce the winners on its YouTube page on April 30. In the meantime, the organization has shared videos of authors reading their nominated works on its Twitter page.

The National Book Critics Circle Awards, usually presented at an event in New York, announced this year’s winners through a press release and canceled the finalists’ reading and ceremony a few days before their scheduled date. Its annual gala has been postponed to September.

But virtual press releases are easy to ignore, said Kenneth Turan, a former Times film critic and director of book pricing since 1996. “They don’t impact something you can watch,” a he declared. “For book lovers, I find the ceremony extremely exciting every year. … it gives people something to see, something to remember why books are such an exciting part of life. “

In the many years that Turan conducted and attended the ceremony, he has always found something surprising.

“Someone will make a speech that will resonate with you, that will stay with you,” he said, “and it never ceases to amaze me at the kind of personalities of the people involved, the personalities of the winners, what the people who write these books look and sound. ”

This year, these personalities will be accessible to everyone who has a phone, even if their owners are confined to their homes.