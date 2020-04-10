Billionaire Cliff Asness’ AQR hedge fund suffered $ 43 billion COVID-19 loss

Billionaire investor Cliff Asness spent his forties watching $ 43 billion disappear.

Aness Capital AQR – which was managing $ 186 billion at the end of 2019 – has updated its website to reflect that its assets under management as of March 31 now stand at $ 143 billion.

It is unclear to what extent the massive 23% drop in assets is due to investors’ withdrawals from investment losses, but Asness, 53, said openly that he is suffering from buyouts amid weakening performances since last year.

Returns have worsened this year for some of Asness’ funds, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting the economy and the stock market, according to the AQR website.

The company’s multi-strategy hedge fund, for example, is down 22% this year after falling 10% in 2019. Its multi-style small cap fund, which increased 20% last year, is now down 29%.

Investors at all levels have been hammered this year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. But the declines at AQR, which manages both hedge funds and traditional equity and bond funds, stand out, say industry observers.

“It’s pretty terrible,” a hedge fund manager told The Post. “Things are bad, but $ 43 billion is a death signal.”

Asness, known for smashing computer screens on his Greenwich, Connecticut parquet floor, when he is unhappy, has scowled at threats of takeover before, reports have it.

At the time, it also managed more than $ 225 billion.

“Please redeem now because I find fools of posture in our funds” beyond the concern. “Goodbye,” he told a Twitter critic who claimed to be an AQR investor, according to the institutional investor report in November 2018.

He also dismissed the critic – who called one of Asness’ s tweets full of expressions “beyond the concern of the trustee and one of your investors” – “false investor”.

Asness continued its fiery tweet this year even as the coronavirus closed businesses and knocked down its hedge fund peers by an average of 7.3% in the first quarter of 2020, according to performance tracker Hedge Fund Research.

In a recent tweet, he rushed to the defense of his compatriot Hedgie Bill Ackman in response to a New York Post column accusing wealthy hedge fund managers like Ackman, who authorized a $ 2.6 billion surplus. to bypass the stock market in March, to make a profit from the virus.

“I don’t know Ackman,” Asness tweeted on March 27. “But it’s a particularly silly hit.”

As The Post reported earlier this year, AQR has cut staff by 5-10% as investors bought funds following the weakened results of 2019.

“AQR has no layoffs planned for the second quarter of 2020,” an AQR spokesperson told the Post.