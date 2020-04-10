Biden advisers attack Bernie after campaign suspension

Biden Bros. attacks national press secretary Bernie Sanders on social media by posting modified footage describing her as an “essential worker” following Sanders’ suspension of her campaign.

Briahna Joy Gray lamented the images, allegedly created by supporters of Joe Biden, who show Gray posing in uniform for fast food and sanitation workers – some the same jobs that were hired during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thinking about how the Biden supporters immediately photoshopped these images of me as essential workers in an effort to belittle me, and what that says about how much they really care about working class people,” Gray, 35, said on Facebook.

She also continued to support Sanders, adding, “Anyway, keep fighting and don’t take moral advice from people who treat workers like a punchline.”

Referenced tweets slamming Gray appears to have been deleted after taking screenshots of them.

Gray’s Facebook post arrives hours after tweeting that “Bernie was too nice to go after Biden, but it’s coming.”

“Either Dem’s leadership is more concerned with maintaining a corporate status quo than getting rid of Trump, or he plans to replace Joe – by adopting a fairly quick and loose relationship with representative democracy. Losing, losing,” said continued Gray.

Dr. Jill Biden was delighted that Sanders ended his campaign during a virtual coffee fundraiser on Wednesday.

“Thank goodness we can finally get to work!” Biden told donors.

During his campaign, other presidential candidates, from Biden to Mike Bloomberg, regularly attacked the Sanders fan base.

After his offices were vandalized in Tennessee, Bloomberg said that the language of the vandals “echoed the language of the Sanders countryside”.

After Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race, she criticized Sanders’ supporters for “doing really ugly things.”