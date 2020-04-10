Best Turkish dishes: 23 delicious dishes

(CNN) – Turkey may be famous for its kebabs, but the popular dish is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Turkish cuisine.

Covering more than 300,000 square miles, the rich and diverse food of the European destination is largely due to its landscape.

Fertile soil plateaus and plains formed by now extinct volcanoes, snow-capped mountains and fast-flowing rivers lend themselves to a rich and varied table.

This includes dishes based on olive oil from the Mediterranean coast, hearty pastries from Central Anatolia, subtle spicy flavors from the east and south-east, and it’s just for beginners.

Traditional Turkish foods are based less on seasonings and more on tasty fresh ingredients rolled, kneaded, shaped and cooked to perfection with care, dedication and passion.

In fact, Turks love their food so much that they even write songs about it – “Domates, biber, patlican” by famous Anatolian rock star Baris Manco translates to “Tomatoes, pepper, eggplant”.

Here are 23 best Turkish dishes beyond the basic kebab.

Piyaz

Antalya piyaz salad is one of the most famous dishes in the Turkish city – and its secret ingredient is its beans.

These are not just old buttered beans, but a small version known as candir, from the name of the inland province where they are grown.

Delicate and tasty, the candy is mixed with tahini diluted with a little water, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, garlic, flat parsley and olive oil.

In the very traditional version, a boiled egg is coarsely chopped and mixed just before serving.

Ezogelin corba

Ezogelin soup was allegedly brought up by a woman who wanted to impress her husband’s mother. Shutterstock

According to legend, this dish was imagined by an unhappy married woman named Ezo who was trying to win her mother-in-law by the stomach.

She concocted a spicy soup made of red lentils, domato salca (tomato paste – sweet or hot), grated fresh tomatoes and onions, served with dried mint and a bottle of pul (pepper flakes) sprinkled on the top.

There is no evidence that it actually worked, but just in case ezogeline (which literally translates to the bride Ezo), from a small village near Gaziantep, is still the food of choice for future brides.

Saksuka

A traditional Turkish side dish, saksuka consists of eggplant, zucchini, garlic, tomatoes and chili peppers. Shutterstock

Turkish cuisine includes a wide range of vegetable dishes called zeytinyagli yemegi – food cooked in olive oil.

The majority are vegetable based and include green beans, artichokes and of course eggplant.

Sasuka is one of the tastiest eggplant offerings.

Here, cubes of green flesh with silky skin are cooked with zucchini, garlic, tomatoes and chilli – the amount of these depending on where it is made in Turkey.

Kisir

This simple salad dish is made from fine bulgur wheat, tomatoes, garlic, parsley and mint. Shutterstock

Kisir is a salad made from fine bulgur wheat, tomatoes, garlic, parsley and mint.

There are many versions from all over Turkey, but the Antakya version includes nar eksisi (sour pomegranate molasses) and pul biber (hot red pepper flakes). They like it hot in the south.

Mercimek kofte

Mercimek kofte is a very popular Turkish appetizer or side dish. Shutterstock

Known by the people of Diyarbakir as belluh, the mercimek kofte is a vegetarian delight.

Made from red lentils, fine bulgur, salt, finely chopped onions, green onions, tomatoes and aci biber salca (hot red pepper paste) and crushed coriander, they come in portions bite-size practices.

Simply place one of these flavor nuggets on a lettuce leaf, add a pinch of lemon juice, roll it up and snack.

Yaprak dolma

This traditional dish is mainly composed of rolled grape leaves and filled with well-seasoned rice or minced meat. Shutterstock

In the Isparta version of yaprak dolma, rice is cooked with tomatoes, a bunch of parsley, onions, garlic, tomato paste, olive oil, black pepper, salt and some water.

A spoonful of this mixture is placed on a vine leaf, folded and carefully rolled by hand in small, neat cylinders.

While the leaves are sold in most street markets, the best ones come from a neighbor’s tree, usually picked at midnight.

Yaprak Dolma is part of Turkish Aegean cuisine and sometimes includes a pinch of cinnamon in the mixture, a nod to the rum people, Greeks born in Turkey.

Inegol kofte

Inegol Kofte – grilled meatballs made with ground beef or lamb, breadcrumbs and onions. Shutterstock

Meatballs are much more than just meatballs in Turkish cuisine.

Each style brings its own unique history service. One of the best known is Inegol kofte, invented by a Mustafa Efendi.

Originally from Bulgaria, he emigrated to Inegol in north-west Turkey in the 19th century.

Unlike other Turkish kofte, its mixture uses only ground beef or lamb and breadcrumbs, seasoned with onions.

Iskender kebab

Iskender kebab owes its name to İskender Efendi, the man who invented the dish. Shutterstock

Located in northwestern Turkey, Bursa is famous for three things – silk, the Uludag ski areas and a type of kebab called Iskender.

Apparently, a man of the same name prepared this dish for the first time for workers in the town’s Kayhan bazaar in 1867.

Thin slices of beef are respectfully placed on pieces of plump bread, smothered in a freshly prepared tomato sauce, baptized with a pinch of sizzling melted butter and served with a portion of spicy yogurt, grilled tomatoes and peppers green.

Cag kebab

To prepare this dish, the marinated lamb meat is roasted on a horizontal rotary spit and cooked over a wood fire. Shutterstock

The people of Erzurum take their meat very seriously. So much so, they are ready to wait more than 12 hours for a slice of hot and tasty lambskin kebab.

The meat is first coated with a mixture of onions, salt and black pepper and left to marinate for half a day.

Then it is fed on a long skewer and cooked horizontally over a wood fire.

Divine by itself, the cag kebab is also served wrapped in flat lava bread with slices of tomato, white onion and long fine green peppers called sivri.

Hamsili pilav

Hamsili pilav – a baked rice dish with a layer of fresh anchovies on top. Shutterstock

Hamsi, aka European anchovy, is a staple in Turkish Black Sea cuisine. In the town of Rize, slender fish are prepared with rice to make Hamsili Pilav.

This dish is cooked in a broth made from fried onions, butter, peanuts, Turkish pepper and raisins, which is mixed with fresh parsley and dill.

Then, anchovies in fillets are placed on the rice and everything is baked.

Pilav loss

Perde pilav – a buttery dough filled with rice, chicken, currants, almonds, pine nuts and butter. Shutterstock

The town of Siirt is home to perde pilav, or curtain rice, a rice dish wrapped in lush butter dough, baked in the oven and served hot.

Usually served at weddings, the pilav perde is cooked with chicken, redcurrants, almonds, pine nuts and butter, and seasoned with salt, oregano and pepper.

The shape of the dish is believed to represent the creation of a new home – the rice symbolizes fertility and the currants are intended for future children.

Manti

The most coveted version of these delicious Turkish dumplings is made in Kayseri, central Anatolia. Shutterstock

The most popular type of manti, small dough squares with various fillings, are those made in Kayseri.

This central Anatolian version contains a spoonful of minced meat sealed in a small package, but they use cheese elsewhere.

The mantis is placed in boiling water and topped with yogurt and pul biber (chili flakes).

Legend has it that a good Turkish housewife can make them so small that 40 can fit on a spoon.

Testi kebab

Testi kebab – a dish of meat and vegetables that must be opened before being eaten. Shutterstock

This specialty of the Nevsehir region includes pottery made in Avanos, using red clay from the famous Kizilirmak River.

The clay pot is first filled with beef, tomatoes, peppers, garlic and a knob of butter. Its opening is then sealed with a slice of potato peeled and covered with wing, before placing the jug in a wood oven.

Once the contents are ready, the cook must hold the top covered with honeycomb paper in one hand and a small hammer in the other to break the meal.

The trick is to aim for the thin line that surrounds the body of the ship three-quarters of the way up.

Gozleme

This traditional Turkish pastry is often stuffed with salted cottage cheese, ground beef or spinach. Shutterstock

Alternatively known as a boregi bag, baked pastry on a bag, a hot convex metal plate, the gozleme are savory flat pockets generally filled with salted cottage cheese, spinach or ground beef.

Although often considered village food, it takes expert handling to unroll the thin dough like paper without tearing it.

The word goz means “eye”, and the name gozleme comes from the dark spots that form when the pastry cooks and absorbs the oil on the bag, forming “eyes”.

Pide

A type of flat bread made from stretched dough balls and stretched with a range of fillings. Shutterstock

Pide is a firm favorite among Turks, with some of the tastiest from the Black Sea region.

Here, the dough balls are stretched into an elongated base and loaded with a choice of fillings.

The most popular is sucuklu yumurta, spicy Turkish sausage and egg mixed with kasar (yellow sheep cheese) but ispanakli kasar, spinach with cheese, is just as good.

It is the crust that makes Pide a winner. Cooked in a wood oven, the high temperature produces a crunchy crunchy base ideal for all types of ingredients.

Su boregi

This savory pastry is made by superimposing the leaves of a dough called “yufka” and adding a filling of fromage blanc. Shutterstock

Borek, a tasty pastry made from layers of thin filo pastry called yufka, is a staple of the highlands of central Anatolia.

It was introduced to Turkey by nomadic breeders hundreds of years ago, and different varieties can be found all over the country and throughout central and eastern Europe.

Su boregi, which means “borek water”, is most commonly available, relying on fromage blanc, butter, olive oil and salt for flavor.

Simit

If we can say that a country works on its stomach, simit is the fuel that drives Turkey forward.

They are sold everywhere, by street vendors carrying baskets or pushing carts, in bakeries and cafes, at tram, train and metro stations and even on ferries.

It is believed that the simit was created in the kitchens of Suleyman the Magnificent’s palace in the 1500s, but no official document exists.

In October 2019, the word simit was officially recognized by the Oxford English Dictionary and the rest, as they say, is history.

Lahmacun

Lahmacun is commonly called Turkish pizza. Shutterstock

According to the Ottoman explorer Evliya Celebi, who traveled through the 17th century, lahmacun takes its name from the Arabic word lahm-i acinli.

It is a type of pastry based on lahm, meat in Arabic and Ajin, dough.

The dough consists of low-fat ground meat mixed with tomato paste, garlic and spices spread on a thin round of pita dough and can be more spicy on request.

Served with fresh parsley and a pinch of lemon juice, Turks have been eating this dish for over 300 years.

Cig kofte

Cig kofte – a dish of raw meatballs in which the meat is usually replaced by bulgur and / or ground nuts. Shutterstock

Cig kofte is originally from Sanliurfa, taking its name from the original recipe using raw ground beef (cig), combined with bulgur, tomato paste, garlic onions, pepper and Turkish spices.

The mixture was kneaded until it was declared ready, determined by throwing a piece on the ceiling. When he stayed there, it was done.

Nowadays, meat has been completely replaced by bulgur and sometimes ground nuts, making it a healthier choice, but just as tasty.

baklava

The residents of Gaziantep, also known as Antep, in Turkey’s southeast Anatolia region, know that the best baklava is made in a dark room with a controlled temperature perfect for stacking 40 sheets -type pastry shops that fit into this Turkish culinary icon.

Each leaf is first brushed with butter and ground pistachios are sprinkled on a few layers. Then, a honey syrup is poured over the contents and the pastry is baked until it is golden.

Different versions have attractive names such as twisted turban, nightingale nest, saray or palace baklava, and are all equally compelling.

Baklava can be enjoyed plain or with a spoonful of kaymak, Turkey’s response to coagulated cream.

Dondurma

Dondurma is made from milk and sahlep, a flour made from orchid tubers and mastic. Shutterstock

Where can you find ice cream that you can eat with a knife and fork?

In Kahramanmaras, cradle of the traditional Turkish dondurma, of course. The traditional dondurma (which means to freeze in Turkish) is made from milk and two special ingredients, sahlep and mastic.

Sahlep is a type of flour produced from orchids that gives ice cream a velvety and smooth finish, while putty, a natural gum, adds unique chewability.

Lokum

Also known as Turkish Delight, Lokum dates back several centuries. Shutterstock

Lokum, known in English as Turkish Delight, dates back several centuries. However, it was not until the middle of the 19th century that it became a success with the Ottoman sultans.

It was at this time that corn starch was invented and the Istanbul confectioner Haci Bekir added it to the list of ingredients.

This simple combination of water, starch and sugar, boiled together to produce delicate cubes flavored with rose water, pistachio and other flavors, continues to delight.

Ekmek kadayifi

This Afyonkarahisar dessert is made from a special type of dehydrated bread with a consistency similar to crumpets.

The bread is placed on a large tray and soaked in water to make it swell. Then it is covered with a syrup made of sugar, water and lemon and simmered on the stove.

The syrup is constantly covered on the bread to give it a sweet sticky texture.

When read, it is spilled on a serving platter and eaten with kaymak, a thick Turkish cream.