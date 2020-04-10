Best meat delivery service: Omaha steaks, butcher box, rastelli and more

CNN Underscored interviewed experts and found the best options to help you cope during this uncertain time. Find all our covers related to coronaviruses hereand share your thoughts with us here.

Want some meat, and find it in short supply on those rare grocery shopping these days? Or, like many of us, avoid going out altogether? Sustainable, ethical and delicious meat is just a few clicks from the finish, frozen and packaged in dry ice, at your door.

Do you dream of an indulgent doorman for two? Continue scrolling. Want to be surprised by a mix of tasty meats every month? Read on. These delivery services will keep you well fed for as long as you want.

Most of Rastelli’s meat is shipped in boxes of eight to 24 servings, with a wide range of prices.

Specialize in: Beef responsibly raised, free of steroids, hormones and antibiotics. Started as a brick and mortar shop next to a grocery store in New Jersey in the 1970s, Rastelli’s is above all a real butcher. The company ages all its beef, except the ground, internally, condensing more flavor, depending on its site, and cuts its meat and seafood according to “rigorous standards that allow you to leave nothing on the plate” .

This too: Comes from wild seafood caught by fishermen in the wild and from Faroe Island salmon, raised sustainably in a controlled Atlantic environment. There are also humane chicken, turkey and pork, as well as bold herbal “chicken” and herbal VBites burgers.

Pricing: Most meat is shipped in boxes of eight to 24 servings, with a wide range of prices: an eight-serving can of sirloin costs $ 59, for example, while 12 servings of boneless chicken breasts cost $ 35.

Premium: Save 5% if you subscribe, by committing to monthly mailings.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Omaha steaks custom cut a steak for you, cut and deboned, knot or cut whole roasts.

Specialize in: Steaks, duh. If beef is your jam, Omaha Steaks is your site. Choose by cut – rib of beef, porter, sirloin, sirloin – or by specialty steak – grass-fed, bison, veal. You can also use the butcher service: they cut a steak for you, cut and deboned, tie or cut whole roasts and talk to you about your needs by phone.

This too: Offers meats of all kinds: gourmet burgers, brats and bacon. And beyond meat, there’s barbecue, seafood, whole meals, side dishes and entrees and desserts – over 400 items in total, including a number of indulgent combos with free delivery.

Pricing: Combination boxes cost between $ 130 and $ 180, and prices for individual cuts vary widely, depending, of course, on the cut, starting at the low end at around $ 20 for a pound of triple fillet tips garnish.

Premium: Want to send it as a gift? Omaha Steaks has everything from a basket of Live lobster at classic gourmet snacks has a the dream of chocolate lovers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Larder Meat Co. sells monthly subscription boxes, via Cratejoy, of mixed meats.

Specialize in: Monthly subscription boxes of mixed meats, sorted by size and type, across Cratejoy. The 100% Grass Fed Box, for example, contains 6 pounds of Grass Fed Beef and Hearst Ranch finished in different cuts (ground, fajita, sirloin, sirloin, just to name a few) some), as well as 2 pounds of pasture – raised chicken and heirloom pork. An important note: Larder ships across Cratejoy to California, Arizona and Nevada, but new customers must register through their own website first. In addition, next day delivery is free.

This too: Includes a different pantry item in your box each month, from a box of Etto Pastificio homemade pasta with grains or beans from Kandarian Organic Farms – plus a packet of spice mixes and a recipe.

Pricing: There are small pantry boxes (10 pounds) and large ones (14 pounds), for $ 139 and $ 189; boxes of chicken and pork only cost $ 159, a grass-fed, mixed-finish box costs $ 149.

Premium: Larder Meat Co. is a real mom and pop shop, launched by chef Jensen Lorenzen and his wife Grace, who “believe in the power of linking land and food as a way to strengthen a community.”

_______________________________________________________________________________

Porter Road specializes in grazing meat from Kentucky and Tennessee

Specialize in: Hormone-free, antibiotic-free, pasture-raised meat, all from Kentucky and Tennessee. Recognized for being particularly economical, prices start at around $ 8, with subscriptions also available.

This too: Dry all beef dry for at least 14 days, which creates a particularly intense tenderness and flavor. The company also provides recipes and tips on how to properly process and cook your meat, as well as regular specials like 20% discount on its top rated offers.

Pricing: Items start at just $ 8 for dry ground beef, with short pork ribs for only $ 10 and ground lamb for $ 12. Subscription boxes start at $ 70 for six pounds of assorted meat and go up to $ 127 for a variety pack.

Premium: Porter Road is proud to provide healthy food for its animals and lots of outdoor exercise.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Butcher Box stores up to 21 cuts of high quality beef, chicken and pork.

Specialize in: Prepare mixes of up to 21 high-quality cuts of beef, chicken and pork, preselected or handpicked by yourself. Right now, Butcher Box has a waiting list for deliveries, but fingers crossed its production will soon catch up.

This too: Ensures the highest quality of beef, pork and chicken. He is committed to ensuring that all of his meat comes from animals raised humanely, without added hormones or antibiotics, and in partnership with sustainable farms. Butcher Box has also worked with the ASPCA on broiler welfare policies. The store aims to “work tirelessly to connect families with the food they want to eat by creating a friendly neighborhood butcher, always open, online”.

Pricing: The boxes selected for you are $ 129 per month; personalized by you, they are $ 149.

Premium: Butcher Box has pages and pages of recipes, videos, and tips on how to prepare more meats than you can imagine.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Maryland box includes blue Maryland crabs and spicy shrimp.

Specialize in: Boxes of Maryland crab and other seafood. Subscription allows you to get biweekly deliveries every month or every two months, “from shore to door, three days cooler than at grocery”. The Maryland box includes blue Maryland crabs and spicy shrimp. And all shipping is free. Ready for that virtual crab boil?

This too: Ships boxes of crab soup and crab cakes, something that probably isn’t on the menu of many people at home right now.

Pricing: Three 32-ounce containers of crab bisque, crab okra, and lobster bisque include a box of $ 119; the crab leg box is 6 pounds of snow crab, king and sleeper for $ 299.99.

Premium: Cameron’s Seafood is one of the biggest names in Maryland seafood, still run by a man named Cameron, whose father and uncle founded the company in 1985.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Snacking Evolved ships a monthly pack of artisanal snacks made from dried meat.

Specialize in: Meat stick! Yes, we mean jerky. ‘Cuz sometimes you need a small piece of meat, in the form of a dried bite. Delivery of monthly artisanal meat snacks Cratejoy, Snacking Evolved (by Fortified Nutrition) ships a monthly pack of nine grass-fed beef sticks with dried cherries and sweet potato or beef with bacon and apple, or natural pork sticks with bacon and undried pineapple.

This too: Give a package of four artisanal meat sticks to families in need with each subscription ordered.

Pricing: A subscription, a box of nine sticks, costs $ 22.04 per month.

Premium: The snacks are 100% natural and gluten-free, soy, dairy and GMO-free.

The tools

Wüsthof Classic 8-inch Cook’s Knife ($ 149.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Wüsthof Classic kitchen knife 8 inch

Most serious home cooks will already have this pillar; if you don’t have a classic 8 inch knife, put it on before these steaks arrive.

_______________________________________________________________________________

12-inch Lodge cast iron stove ($ 22.99; target.com)

12 ” cast iron stove

Another necessity: a medium-sized cast iron pan. You can spend a fortune by collecting fancy items that will last a lifetime. This one happens to be a good deal.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Escali Gourmet digital thermometer ($ 19.99; kohls.com)

Escali Gourmet digital thermometer

If you are cooking steak, chicken or pork and want it to be well cooked, you will need a digital meat thermometer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amina Oval Tray ($ 27.96, originally $ 34.95; crateandbarrel.com)

It is more convenient to serve your beautiful new preparations on a special dish.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Laguiole steak knives in oak, set of 6 ($ 60; crateandbarrel.com)

Laguiole ® steak knives in oak

It does a disservice to the beautiful steaks you just ordered to eat them without real steak knives. Don’t have a set yet? It is time!

_______________________________________________________________________________

BIA Crab Bistro Oval Tray ($ 14.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

BIA Crab Bistro Oval Tray

If you are going to order crabs from Maryland, to cry out loud, serve them on a nice dish of crab!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Set of seafood crackers ($ 14.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

It is against the laws of the Central Atlantic region to approach crab without proper crackers and forks.

Note: The above prices reflect the price indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.