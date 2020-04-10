Berlusconi’s “Morning Glory” superyacht is on sale for $ 11 million

(CNN) – With a list of owners past and present that includes media mogul Rupert Murdoch and controversial former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the “Morning Glory” superyacht has a long history of welcoming the wealthy and the famous.

At a time when many yachts have stopped sailing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 158-foot ship, built by Italian shipyard Perini Navi, is looking for a new owner.

Berlusconi recently sold the ketch-rigged sailboat for $ 11 million just over two decades after purchasing it from Murdoch, who reportedly married his third wife Wendi on board in 1999.

Renovation in millions of dollars

Silvio Berlusconi put his “Morning Glory” superyacht on the market for $ 11 million. Courtesy of Burgess

“Morning Glory” has undergone a complete overhaul since then, with new engines and generators added, while its hull has been repainted in a dark blue shade.

The “first class” superyacht, which is sold via Burgess broker , has four luxurious suites, one owner’s beamed suite, as well as four cabins, and can accommodate up to eight people.

With “generous and versatile deck spaces”, the ship has an L-shaped saloon, marble fireplace, spiral staircase, as well as a fully equipped bar and games table.

Located on the lower deck, the owner’s sumptuous suite is equipped with a main office and its separate bathroom.

“Efficiency and joie de vivre”

The ketch-rigged sailboat is sold through the broker Burgess, who describes it as “first class”. Courtesy of Burgess

“As a motor yacht that sails, she offers both the comfort and convenience of the former and the efficiency and exhilaration of the latter,” reads a description of Burgess’ product.

“Its interior highlights the many talents of Perini Navi with beautifully worked warm woods everywhere. “

Burgess says the ship can reach a top speed of 14.5 knots “when not sailing” and a transoceanic range of 4,900 nautical miles at 10 knots.

While $ 11 million sounds like a pretty steep price tag, it’s just a drop from the asking price of $ 49 million for a mammoth superyacht. Leander G , which entered the market last month.

The 746-meter (246-foot) ship, which has hosted both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, can accommodate 22 guests and has six decks, 10 suites, a helipad and a dive room.